Regenx, a green technology company that carries out the removal and recycling of precious metals from diesel engine catalytic converters, will soon have a facility located in Greeneville.
The facility will bring around 80 new jobs with it.
The business was given unanimous consent approval by the Greeneville Board of Zoning Appeals to operate within a portion of the building partially occupied by Ultimate Storage located along Justis Drive near Walgreens Drug Store. The building met all requirements necessary in order to operate in the B-4 (Arterial) Business District.
According to Town of Greeneville Building Official Bert Seay, Regenx will occupy about 2,000 square feet of the building, taken up mostly by the filtration process to extract the precious metal from the catalytic converters.
According to information provided to the commission by Regenx, approximately 80 "direct employees" and 30 contractors are expected to be utilized to set up and run the Greeneville facility.
The average pay of the employees would be $20-$45 per hour according to Regenx.
The filtration process, which is considered "green" by the Tennessee Valley Authority, uses zinc and and muriatic acid to separate platinum and palladium from the pulverized interiors of recycled diesel catalytic converters.
Muriatic acid is a household cleaner that can be found on local store shelves, according to Seay.
Seay told the commission that there is no high pressure, high temperatures or any outgassing involved in the process.
The low impact process is a new one that is meant to comply with new environmental regulations. Previously, the process of getting the precious metals out of catalytic converters involved using smelters.
Once the precious metals are extracted, an inert dry powder is all that is left over from the process, and that powder then goes into a spill clean-up product. The common product is used to pour on and soak up spills of all kinds.
"That powder left over is basically like kitty litter," Seay said.
The company will receive the pulverized catalytic core materials for its business from Davis Recycling, a company based in Johnson City that collects catalytic converters across the eastern United States. Davis Recycling will crack open the catalytic converters, grind their contents into a fine powder and then that powder will be delivered to the Regenx facility in large sacks for the recycling process.
Seay said the jobs from the facility would be welcomed in Greeneville.
"Basically what we're dealing with here is an emerging market," Seay said. "These are jobs in an emerging industry that we could certainly use around here."
The operations of the business will be contained entirely inside the building with no changes being made to the outside of the building. The portion of the building that will be used is also entirely fenced in, according to Seay.