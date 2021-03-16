A rash of catalytic converter thefts in Greene County is part of a national trend.
More than 10 such thefts have been reported since January to Greeneville police and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
A catalytic converter converts pollutants into less harmful emissions before leaving a vehicle’s exhaust system. Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain small amounts of precious metals like platinum, palladium or rhodium.
Removal can take as little as one minute. The part can be sold to a scrapyards for $200 or more, according to edmunds.com.
Replacing a catalytic converter can cost in excess of $1,000.
WEEKEND THEFTS
The most recent thefts were reported Saturday from the parking lot of High Tech Cleaning in the 1500 block of Industrial Road.
A pickup truck owner told Greeneville police that the truck was parked in the lot for about two weeks. The part was found on the ground next to the front tire. Another catalytic converter had been removed from a large passenger van, possibly during the same time frame, the report said.
In addition to business lots, catalytic converters have also been reported stolen recently from vehicles in residential driveways. Many of the vehicles targeted are sport utility vehicles and trucks that have higher ground clearance than cars. Some were in relatively remote sections of business parking lots.“Understanding when your car might be a target for catalytic converter theft is the first key to preventing it,” according to Allstate.
Taking protective measures may help deter thieves. Allstate offers the following catalytic converter theft prevention tips:
- When possible, park in well-lit areas and close to building entrances.
- Vehicle owners who have a garage should park their car inside and keep the garage door shut.
- Have the catalytic converter welded to a car’s frame, which may make it harder to steal.
- Consider engraving the vehicle identification number (VIN) on the catalytic converter — this may help alert a scrap dealer that it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.
- Calibrate the car’s alarm to set off when it detects vibration.