Ian Hinkle, a junior at Chuckey-Doak High School, makes a jump Monday at the Greeneville Skate Park on Crescent Drive as, from left, Hal Henard Elementary School student Bentley Starnes and Greeneville High School students Joshua Lewis and Cody Cutshaw look on in the background. They took advantage of a sunny last day of winter break at the skate park, and all said they would like to participate in a skate program at school.

 Sun Photo by Cicely Babb