It is not known what caused a sport utility vehicle to strike a brick mailbox Wednesday morning in front of an East Andrew Johnson Highway business.
The driver, David H. Foshie, 69, of Greeneville, was killed in the crash.
Foshie was driving a SUV that struck the brick mailbox about 6:55 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Grand Rental of Greeneville, 2215 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. The 2019 Kia Sorrento driven by Foshie came to rest on its side against a mini-excavator in the lot. It sustained extensive damage.
Foshie suffered fatal injuries. The crash scattered bricks and debris over the roadway.
Witnesses said the SUV was outbound from Greeneville and apparently veered across the median into the mailbox in front of the business.
The Greeneville Police Department investigated the crash. A police report said at least two other vehicles being driven toward Greeneville on East Andrew Johnson Highway struck debris from the crash and were damaged. No injuries were reported.
The crash closed down the southbound lanes of East Andrew Johnson Highway for several hours while the scene was cleared. Grand Rental employees assisted in clearing the road.
The wreck also damaged several skid steers, a roller and other rental equipment in the Grand Rental parking lot, according to the police report.
The cause of the crash remains unsolved, according to the police report. An autopsy on Foshie was performed at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.
Foshie was owner of Foshie’s Tax and Accounting Services in Greeneville. Services will be held Saturday.
For a complete obituary, see Friday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.