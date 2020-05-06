The cause of a fire Tuesday morning that heavily damaged a building at 718 W. Irish St. remains under investigation, Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said Wednesday in an email.
There were no injuries in the fire in the unoccupied building. Greeneville firefighters were called to the location at the corner of Pearl Street shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday and remained on scene for several hours.
“Due to the amount of structural damage from the fire, we determined the building was unsafe to perform an interior fire investigation,” Weems said.
The fire appears to have started in the center section of the two-story building.
The building owner is Everett Hagerman of Parrottsville. Its property tax appraisal value is $27,900, according to state tax documents.
Flames were coming out of an upper-floor window when firefighters arrived on scene Tuesday morning. A ladder truck and other apparatus was called in to bring the fire under control.
The lower floor had housed a business at one time, with apartments upstairs. The building has been unoccupied for several years, firefighters said.
“There’s a lot of damage on the top floor and throughout the building,” Weems said at the scene Tuesday.