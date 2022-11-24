Firefighters direct water onto a barn destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon in the 500 block of John Bird Road. They were called back to the scene Thursday morning after the fire rekindled. The cause remains under investigation.
Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department
Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department
Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department
A barn burned to the ground Wednesday afternoon at 595 John Bird Road in Afton.
No injuries were reported. Circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation.
The fire was called in about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday by owner Peggy Lamb. Responding volunteer fire departments included Camp Creek, Tusculum and Sunnyside, supported by the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit.
Also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Firefighters were called back to the location about 7:35 a.m. Thursday after the owner reported to county 911 Dispatch that the fire rekindled.
An initial call Wednesday afternoon to Greene County 911 Dispatch reported the barn on fire, with hay and lumber inside.
Lamb told sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Guffey there were over 1000 tobacco sticks, hay, an antique boat, and lumber in the barn across the street from her home.
A witness told deputies that about 10 minutes before the barn was seen burning, an “older gray car” was parked in front of it, according to a report.
The witness told deputies that "people (were) standing at the mailbox close to the structure prior to it burning.”
One of the first responding firefighters told deputies that when he arrived, the barn “was 100% burned to the ground and that there appeared to be a trail of hay leading to the structure behind (it),” the report said.
Pumper trucks brought water from nearby sources to fill portable holding tanks for firefighters to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters worked into Wednesday night to douse the fire before being recalled there Thursday morning for the rekindle.
The barn is valued at $20,000.
Tobacco sticks inside the barn are valued at $5,000. Hay and lumber in the barn have a combined value of about $1,100. A Watercraft fishing boat destroyed in the fire is worth $200.