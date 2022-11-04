Caution is advised this weekend with any outside burning activities.
The fire danger in Greene County was classified Friday as moderate, according to the state Division of Forestry.
A moderate classification means fires “can start from most accidental causes.”
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will monitor conditions over the weekend.
“Dry conditions continue and the National Weather Service in Morristown has forecasted gusty winds throughout the weekend, especially on Saturday, county emergency services Director Heather Sipe wrote in an advisory Friday.
A wind advisory issued by the weather service will be in effect from 8 p.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Sunday in mountainous areas and adjacent foothills of Greene County.
Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are forecast in Camp Creek and nearby communities.
The Division of Forestry issued burn permits Friday in Greene County, “but that ranking could change over the weekend with the forecasted winds,” Sipe wrote.
“Please be alert to updated information,” she wrote.
The Town of Greeneville will not issue burn permits until sufficient rainfall has been received, according to Greeneville Fire Department Chief Alan Shipley.
A small fire started about 1:45 p.m. Friday on a wooded property at 181 Old Baileyton Road near the intersection with Babbs Mill Road.
A resident who had a burn permit said the wind picked up unexpectedly and the fire spread to a section of the property. Volunteer firefighters from departments including Mosheim, United and Newmansville responded with brush trucks and extinguished the fire. Nearby buildings were not damaged.
Cameron Waters, chief of the Newmansville Volunteer Fire Department, advised always having a nearby water source available when conducting an outside burn.
“If it’s going to be windy, don’t burn,” Waters said.
Unseasonably warm weather is forecast to continue through the weekend.
The National Weather Service forecast Saturday for Greeneville calls for partly sunny skies and a high temperature near 78 degrees, with winds between 5 and 10 mph, increasing to 15 mph Saturday afternoon.
Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
There is a 40% chance of rain Saturday night, with a low temperature of about 60 degrees forecast. Wind of about 5 mph is forecast, becoming calm in the evening.
There is a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny. A high temperature near 79 degrees is forecast, with calm winds of about 5 mph in the afternoon.
Staff writer Mario Micallef contributed to this report.