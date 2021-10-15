Wildfire season is here, prompting Greene County firefighters and other officials to remind citizens that a burn permit is required for outside fires.
Fire season officially began Friday and extends through May 15, 2022.
Following the law will reduce demands on firefighters across Greene County. Harold Williamson, chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, reminded the public about the onset of wildfire season in a Facebook post this week.
“Burn permits will be required to burn any open outside kind of fire. Please be mindful as fall is upon us and when the leaves fall and grass is dry and brown, it all burns and burns fast. Please be responsible and have some way of controlling your burn piles,” Williamson wrote.
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance are among state and local agencies to remind state residents that a debris burn permit is now required before burning leaf and brush piles.
“Tennesseans can stay fire-safe and follow the law by always obtaining a debris burn permit before burning leaves. Remember to incorporate basic fire safety measures into your outdoor agenda and help prevent a potentially tragic wildfire from occurring,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley said in a news release.
The law specifies that through May 15, anyone starting an open-air fire in Tennessee within 500 feet of a forest, grassland or woodland must by law secure a burn permit.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry provides burn permits for leaf and brush piles online free of charge.
The Tennessee Division of Forestry’s toll-free call center number to obtain burn permits is 877-350-2876.
The online system for obtaining a permit can be found at www.BurnSafeTN.org.
The Division of Forestry office number in Greene County is 423-638-7841.
Forestry Technician Brad Ball said Friday that above average precipitation this year is a helpful factor going into fire season, but added the public needs to be careful whenever they burn.
“People should still be safe. Use extra caution at all times, no matter how dry or wet it is,” Ball said.
Officials also urge checking local restrictions before conducting burning activity. Many towns and cities have burning regulations that supersede the Division of Forestry’s burning permit program.
Permits are not required for burning in containers such as a metal barrel with a half-inch mesh screen cover. Anyone planning to burn within an incorporated city should contact city authorities or their local fire department about any local burning ordinances.
Burning without a permit is a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine.
Wildfires caused by arson are a class C felony punishable by three to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.
Anyone with information about arson activity can contact the state Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
“Tennesseans should remember that permits are issued only when conditions are conducive to safe burning,” according to the Division of Forestry.
The Division of Forestry recommends anyone conducting a burn follow the below precautions:
- Avoid burning on dry and/or windy days.
- Burn late in the day after the wind has quieted and humidity begins to increase, usually after 5 p.m. Check to see if weather changes are expected. Outdoor burning should be postponed if there are shifts in wind direction, increased wind speed or wind gusts.
- Before doing any burning, establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around any burn barrels and wider around brush piles and other piled debris to be burned. The larger the debris pile, the wider the control line needs to be to ensure that burning materials will not be blown or roll off the pile into vegetation outside the line.
- Stay with all outdoor fires until they are completely out.
- Keep water and hand tools ready in case a fire should attempt to spread. If burning in a burn barrel or other trash container, be sure it is equipped with a half-inch mesh screen or metal grid to keep burning material contained.
- Stay abreast of wildfire danger levels and heed warnings and burn bans.
- Be aware of where smoke from a fire is going. Avoid burning when smoke will be bothersome to neighbors or sensitive locations such as highways. A list of materials that may not be burned can be found in open burning guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation at https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution-control-home/apc/open-burning/ .