December is the second-most likely month for vehicle-deer collisions in Tennessee. That also holds true for Greene County.
Collision shops are seeing a related seasonal uptick in business.
“October, November and December we normally see an increase,” said Jacob Mercer, a manager at J & G Body Shop, 82 Gaby Circle off Asheville Highway in Greeneville.
Many motorists have learned from personal experience that deer can cause extensive damage to a car or truck.
J & G currently has about 10 vehicles scheduled to undergo repairs from collisions with deer, Mercer said.
“I have one car that hit a deer that did $8,000 worth of damage. We had one (deer) go through a windshield on somebody,” he said.
CRASHES IN STATE, COUNTY
Through Nov. 30 in 2022, there have been 5,771 vehicle-deer crashes reported statewide, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security.
The crashes resulted in four fatalities, 31 serious injuries and 115 minor injuries.
There have been 52 vehicle-deer collisions reported through Nov. 30 in Greene County to law enforcement agencies, including two with possible injuries and 50 involving property damage, according to the state Department of Safety & Homeland Security.
There were 76 such crashes reported in 2021 in Greene County, including 74 involving property damage.
Statistics show that November is typically the most likely month for deer-related crashes.
“It is important for motorists to exercise caution, slow down and remain alert in areas where deer are present,” according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol news release.
The average live weight for an adult male deer in Tennessee is 140 pounds, and the average live weight for females is 100 pounds, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Many vehicles sustain front-end damage in crashes with deer. Others can involve deer running into the side of a vehicle, Mercer said.
State Farm estimates over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. About 1.4 million of those collisions are attributed to deer.
New data shows U.S. drivers, on the average, have a 1 in 115 chance of a collision with a deer or other animal. The likelihood in Tennessee of an animal-involved claim is 1 in 107, placing drivers in the state at “medium risk” for an animal-involved collision in 2021 and 2022, according to the insurance company.
West Virginia tops the list of states where an individual driver is most likely to hit an animal, with a likelihood of 1 in 35.
Deer were once hunted nearly to extinction in Tennessee. Conservation efforts helped the population rebound in a big way, with a statewide population estimated by the TWRA at about 900,000.
Greene County consistently ranks in the top third of counties in the state for vehicle-deer collisions reported to the THP.
Any type of vehicle is susceptible to unexpected encounters with a deer.
A recent example involving a motorcycle happened on Thanksgiving Day on Horton Highway in Washington County, near the Greene County line.
A 57-year-old Church Hill man was driving a Harley-Davison motorcycle about 5:20 p.m. on Nov. 24 when a deer entered the lane of travel, striking the motorcycle, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report.
The driver and a 55-year-old passenger were both injured. Further details were not released by the THP.
There were 6,549 vehicle-deer crashes reported in Tennessee in 2021, with 28 serious injuries and 180 minor injuries reported.
There have been 15 deer-vehicle related fatalities in the state between 2017 and Dec. 1.
Deer-vehicle crash figures in Greene County total 436 between 2017 and Nov. 30 of this year, with five resulting in injuries and 13 causing possible injuries. The deer encounters resulted in 418 reported property damage incidents.
Sheriff Wesley Holt cautioned drivers to be on the lookout for deer in December.
“People should watch out in areas where deer are frequently seen. This time of year is deer rutting season, and they are on the move more,” Holt said.
“Be mindful that they will dart across the roadway. Maintain control of your vehicle and travel at a safe speed,” Holt advised.
Mercer mentioned a product known as a “deer whistle.”
According to one manufacturer description, when the product is mounted to a vehicle moving at 35 mph or faster, it makes a sound not audible to humans that deer may hear “and assists with accident prevention.”
Deer whistles cost about $10. Some scientific studies question the effectiveness of deer whistles in preventing deer-vehicle collisions.
CRASH PREVENTION TIPS
The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol offer the following tips to help prevent deer-related crashes during peak mating and hunting seasons, particularly at dawn and dusk:
- Use extreme caution during the months of October through January.
- When a deer is seen crossing the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit. Be attentive and drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk.
- Do not swerve to avoid contact with deer. The action could cause a vehicle to flip or veer into oncoming traffic causing a serious crash. Swerving can also confuse the deer as to where to run.
- When a deer is spotted, slow down immediately. Proceed slowly when passing.
- After a collision with a deer, never approach the animal. They are powerful and can cause bodily harm to a human. Report any deer collision, even if the damage is minor.
- Avoid the use of cell phones and other distractions while driving.
Tennessee law allows deer killed in a collision to be taken and used as food as long as the accident is reported within 48 hours to the nearest TWRA regional office.