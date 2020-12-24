Oh, Deer.
It’s the prime time of year for vehicle-deer collisions in Greene County, law enforcement officials remind the driving public.
Numbers for such incidents remain steady in 2020 but may be down somewhat during a year defined by change.
Deer just keep doing their thing, Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
“People should watch out in areas where deer are frequently seen. This time of year is deer rutting season and they are on the move more,” Holt said. “Be mindful that they will dart across the roadway. Maintain control of your vehicle and travel at a safe speed.”
Tennessee statistics show that December is the second most likely month for a roadway encounter with deer. November is typically the most common month for deer-related crashes.
In 2019, there were 7,336 collisions statewide involving deer. The total through Dec. 2 of this year is 5,686. The apparent decline in numbers may be partially attributable to the driving public traveling less during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said.
U.S. drivers on average have a 1-in-116 chance of a collision with an animal and filing an insurance claim, according to a State Farm annual study. There were over 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020, in the U.S., according to the State Farm study.
Tennessee falls close to the national average, with a 1-in-119 annual chance of a collision with an animal. It is considered a “medium risk” state, according to State Farm. Deer are the animal species most likely to be struck.
West Virginia, at 1-in-37 odds, tops the list, followed by Montana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Michigan.
Greene County consistently ranks in the top third of counties in the state for car-deer collisions reported to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Some collisions with deer are not reported, making the actual total higher than figures reported to law enforcement agencies.
By the 1940s, over-hunting in Tennessee reduced the statewide white-tail deer population to around 2,000, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. The state is home now to about 900,000 deer.
Collisions or near-misses involving deer happen every day in Greene County, first responders said.
“I’ve almost had that same collision multiple times over the years. The one constant recommendation is that we all slow down and pay more attention,” Michael Crum, Greeneville Police Department assistant chief, said in 2019.
Several factors combine to make November and December months for motorists to be especially attentive.
“We are in the breeding season so the bucks are moving a lot more. The best advice for motorists is to slow down and look around and be aware that deer are moving,” said Dan Gibbs, a TWRA wildlife biologist.
“In my lifetime, I’ve lost count of how many deer I’ve hit,” Gibbs said.
Deer tend to be most active at dawn and dusk.
“Many times bucks will be less aware of their surroundings, including traffic, as they follow their natural instincts in seeking does,” the TWRA said in a news release.
The average live adult male deer in Tennessee weighs 140 pounds, and the average live adult female deer is 100 pounds, more than enough weight to cause serious damage to a car or injure its occupants, according to the TWRA.
Tennessee law allows deer killed in a collision to be taken and used as food, as long as the nearest TWRA regional office is contacted to report the accident within 48 hours.
For a listing of TWRA regional offices, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org
PREVENTING CRASHES
The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol offer the following tips to help prevent deer-related crashes during peak mating and hunting seasons, particularly at dawn and dusk:
- When a deer is seen crossing the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit.
- Be attentive and drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk.
- Do not swerve to avoid contact with deer. The action could cause a vehicle to flip or veer into oncoming traffic causing a serious crash. Swerving can also confuse the deer as to where to run.
- When a deer is spotted, slow down immediately. Proceed slowly when passing.
- After a collision with a deer, never approach the animal. They are powerful and can cause bodily harm to a human. Report any deer collision, even if the damage is minor.