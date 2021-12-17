Greeneville police officers are now equipped with a device that can prevent accident victims from bleeding to death before help arrives.
A donation by Consumer Credit Union assisted the Greeneville Police Department in purchasing 70 combat application tourniquets, known by the acronym C-A-T, for use by patrol officers. The CAT tourniquet was also issued to all auxiliary police officers.
CCU President and CEO Mandy Kilday said the credit union is grateful for services provided by the police department, which prompted the presentation of a check for $1,000 earlier this month to the GPD.
The donation goes toward the purchase of the 70 CATs for $3,400. Police Chief Tim Ward recently decided purchasing the devices would be beneficial for both the community and officers.
Greeneville police met Thursday with CCU officials at credit union headquarters on East Andrew Johnson Highway to express their thanks.
“We appreciate everything you all do. Your people are always here (when needed),” Kilday said.
Detective Capt. Tim Davis replied that Greeneville police are committed to serving the community in any capacity required.
“We swore to uphold and protect and we take that very seriously,” Davis said.
He said Ward had earlier decided to equip all patrol and auxiliary officers with CATs. The CCU donation enables the police department to use financial resources to fill other needs.
“We can spend for something else,” Davis said.
CATs have been in use by the U.S. military since 2005. The “true one-handed tourniquet” has decreased the mortality rate due to extreme blood loss by 85% in the military, according to South Carolina-based manufacturer C.A.T. Resources LLC.
“The U.S. Army Institute of Research deemed it to be 100% effective,” the CAT website said.
Davis said its application by law enforcement can include scenarios involving officers who are shot or otherwise injured and to prevent victims of vehicle crashes and other accidents from bleeding out after suffering an injury.
“We’ve applied them here to people who have been a violent offender in an incident,” Davis said.
Many officers already purchased CATs for themselves. The tourniquets are carried in a holster on an officer’s duty belt. Holsters were also purchased by the police department to go with each CAT.
The purchase of 70 additional devices ensures there will be enough to provide one for every officer, including auxiliaries, along with backups and holsters, Davis said.
CATs are designed to be used one time, and the purchase of 70 units allows the department to keep a backup stock on hand when replacements are needed.
“They are used to stop major bleeds,” Davis said. “If you’ve got a major (bleed) at a gunshot wound to an external limb, one of their arms or legs, it can be stopped with the tourniquet. They can be applied by an officer to themselves if they are conscious. In a car wreck, the officer can apply those to the wound until EMS gets there.”
Greene County-Greeneville EMS crews also carry CATs, which have been effectively applied following vehicle crashes and other accidents.
Many officers have already received instruction on how to apply the CATs. Additional training for others is planned. Training videos by the manufacturer are available for use by the police department, Davis said.
A twist-and-turn metal stick on the CAT tightens its hold in the wound area after being buckled in place. The CAT must be tightly affixed to ensure blood flow is stopped.
“They hurt,” Davis said, an indicator the CAT has effectively been applied.
The person who applies the CAT writes the time down it is placed on a bleeding victim on a cloth attached to the device, for first responders assessing a wound.
Kilday said CCU is proud of its commitment to assist the GPD.
“It feels good to know we’re donating to help our law enforcement,” she said.
The CATs will be put to good use in the community, Davis said.
“It’s not just us who are represented. We’re going to pay it forward with that,” he said.