The Town of Greeneville has loads of fun planned for the entire family to enjoy and celebrate America’s Independence Day on Monday, July 4.
Among the events scheduled at the 10th annual American Downtown festival are live music, a night-time parade, a hot dog eating contest, a youth art contest, food trucks and a kids zone. The event will culminate with a spectacular fireworks show at 10 p.m.
The celebration will take place, beginning at 4 p.m., at the Big Spring area, located behind the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library on Main Street in downtown Greeneville.
MUSIC & MORE
Cast members from the Greeneville Theatre Guild will kick off the festivities at 4 p.m. by performing the National Anthem on the GFL Environmental Main Stage, according to a press release from the Town of Greeneville.
Following the National Anthem, the Greene County Community Band will perform, and a Kids Hula Hoop Contest will be held at 5 p.m.
The Chris Johnson Band will take the stage at 5:15 p.m., followed by Ten Penny Drive at 6:15 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., Brownlow is scheduled to perform, followed by the event’s musical headliners The Color 7 at 8:30 p.m.
In between bands, DJ Robbie Britton will entertain at the Big Spring Gazebo, where he will spin retro hits as part of his All ‘80s Vinyl Tour.
HOT DOG EATING CONTEST
Among the other activities planned, the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating Contest will be held at 7 p.m. at the Big Spring. Entry forms are available at www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply,” at the Top Dog hot dog cart, or from Amy Rose, the American Downtown event organizer, at her office located in the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center.
Defending hot dog eating champion Brad Broyles has issued a challenge to anyone who might defeat his record of 11 hot dogs and buns in five minutes.
Contestants must be 18 years of age or older and are asked to bring their own non-alcoholic beverage.
The entry fee for the hot dog eating contest is $15, and prizes are $200 for first place and $100 for second place. Entries for the Top Dog Hot Dog Eating contest will be taken up until the last minute but will be limited to 10 competitors.
PARADE
The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will launch at sunset, or around 9:15 p.m., from Towne Square Shopping Center, turn down Main Street, and end at Greeneville High School.
Grand Marshals for the 10th annual American Downtown 4th of July Parade will be Marilyn and Wess duBrisk. This year’s theme is “Shining Stars.”
Marilyn duBrisk retired in 2020 as artist-in-residence at Tusculum University, and the school’s theater was named in her honor in 2021. Her husband Wess duBrisk is a professor emeritus of mass communication at Tusculum University and a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, so the combination of service to country and service to community makes the couple the perfect choice for grand marshals, organizers said.
Organizers welcome a variety of parade entries including US military veterans, marching bands, floats, ATVs classic cars and trucks, walking groups, business and commercial vehicles, pageant winners, dancing troupes, clubs, civic organizations, churches, school groups and historic re-enactors.
There is no entry fee to participate in the parade. Entry forms are available at the Roby Center or www.greenevilletn.gov under “How Do I Apply.” Deadline to enter is July 1.
For more information on the parade, contact Chan Humbert at 423-329-7400.
FIREWORKS SHOW
At around 10 p.m., when the final parade entry arrives at GHS, the Quality Sleep Mattress Barn fireworks show will launch from the hill behind Burley Stadium.
YOUTH ART CONTEST
The theme of this year’s Youth Art Contest is “Colorful Constellations” in conjunction with the “Shining Stars” theme. Prizes will be awarded in the following age groups: 5-7, 8-11, 12-14, and 15-18, thanks to sponsorship by Publix.
To enter the youth art contest, draw or color a representation of space, stars, galaxies, planets, or other colorful constellations. Winners will be announced during the celebration and have their photo taken with Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels. Winning artwork will be displayed at the Big Spring’s gazebo.
Entries for the Youth Art Contest can be dropped off at organizer Amy Rose’s office at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center or emailed to arose@greenevilletn.gov. The deadline to enter the art contest is July 1.
AMERICAN DOWNTOWN T-SHIRTS
T-shirts for Greeneville’s American Downtown celebration are now available in a variety of adult sizes, colors and designs.
The new design this year features a shape of Greene County filled with an American flag and surrounded by fireworks with the messages “American Downtown July 4th Celebration” and “Greeneville, Tennessee.” It is printed in navy blue on red tie dye, solid red, or multi-colored tie dye. The cost is $15 with tie dye shirts available for $20.
A limited supply of the older event shirts featuring a bald eagle design are still available at discounted prices of $10 for solid colors and $15 for tie dye.
The shirts can be purchased now at EastView Recreation Center or during the event in the Big Spring area behind the Greeneville-Greene County Library. All proceeds from the shirt sales go back to the annual American Downtown celebration.
For more information on the celebration, follow the Town of Greeneville on Facebook or visit www.greenevilletn.gov.
Thanks to sponsors, there are no admission charges for the celebration, organizers add.
In addition to Andrew Johnson Bank, Quality Sleep Mattress Barn, and Publix, initial sponsors of American Downtown include: GFL Environmental, Ballad Health, First Horizon Bank, Gateway Ford, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Nickle Ridge Winery, Silver Star Design Company, Walmart Logistics, and Nanny’s Bling Boutique.