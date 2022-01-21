A Celebration of Life service for Teagan Welch and Pastor Kenneth Cook will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, according to obituary information by Jeffers Funeral Chapel.
Cook, 58, and Welch, 16, both passed away of wounds suffered after an exchange of gunfire on Jan. 3 during a child custody exchange at a gas station in Jefferson County. Cook was Teagen’s stepfather.
Teagan Welch’s father, 48-year-old Christopher Ray Welch, of Harriman, died at the scene.
Cook was pastor at the Mosheim Church of God. Teagan Welch was an 11th-grader at Greeneville High School.
Funeral services for Cook and Teagan Welch were held last week.
The White Pine Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue an investigation into circumstances surrounding the shooting, White Pine police Chief Chad Cotter said this week.
A Memorial Fund has been established for Kenneth Cook and Teagan Welch at First Horizon Bank. To send a check for donation, make a check payable to Shannon Cook and note memorial fund on the memo line.
Checks can be mailed to First Horizon Bank attention: Cheryl or Jessica at 206 N. Main St., Greenville, TN 37745.