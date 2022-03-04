Those signing up on the countywide Hyper-Reach emergency notification system using a cellphone or text must include the area code, an emergency management official said this week.
The Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security has received questions about the sign-up method, one of several available to the public to connect to the Hyper-Reach system.
“Just a reminder that you must dial (423) with the number if you are calling or texting. Then follow the prompts,” said Jon Waddell, Greene County 911 emergency notification system and mapping administrator.
It is not necessary to use a “1” before the 423 area code, he said.
The public has shown increased interest in signing up for the free Hyper-Reach emergency notification system.
As of Wednesday, there have been 6,932 total alert signups
“We have had an increase in signups since the first of the year, with over 1,000 (in February),” Waddell said.
Hyper-Reach is a mass emergency notification system that provides rapid notifications via telephone calls, text messages, emails and TTY/TTD service. It was introduced in 2017.
Hyper-Reach alerts the public about local emergencies, hazards, severe weather and other threats.
Tornado warnings and other potentially life-threatening alerts are relayed to those signed up to receive Hyper-Reach notifications. Other warnings are posted on the Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.
Alerts are tailored to the communities Hyper-Reach recipients live or work in.
Some people who recently relocated to Greene County have shown interest in receiving the alerts. Officials continue to urge the general public to sign up for the service.
County Office of Emergency Management officials are discussing possible future publicity campaigns to increase public awareness of the Hyper-Reach system, Waddell said.
Residents and those who work in Greene County can enroll by one of the following methods:
- Via the internet by visiting http://hyper-reach.com/tngreenesignup.html
- Via phone by calling 423-406-6271 (you must dial 423) and following the prompts.
- Via cellphone by texting “GreeneCoAlerts” to 423-406-6271.
- Visiting Greene County 911’s Facebook page and clicking on the “Sign Up” button.
- Scanning the QR Code on the Greene County 911’s Facebook page.