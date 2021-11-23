GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, Inc., was recently assessed a $1,000 civil penalty by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance.
The cemetery at 4149 Asheville Highway was assessed the penalty on Oct. 25 by the TDCI for:
- failing to make four deposits to the Improvement Care Trust Fund according to the requirements of law;
- failing to make 17 deposits into the Improvement Care Trust Fund within the time required by law;
- failing to make 18 deposits into the Merchandise and Services Trust Fund within the time limits required by law;
- failing to provide trustee proper certification prior to accepting improvement care trust fund distributions; and
- failing to file the 2019 Cemetery’s Company Annual Reports on the Improvement Care Trust Fund and the Merchandise and Services Trust Fund.
All issues identified in the list of October disciplinary actions published Nov. 16 by the TDCI have been resolved and the civil fine has been paid, GreeneLawn President Matt Rice said last week.
The actions cited by the TDCI “were somewhat out of our control” because a CPA employed by the cemetery to handle its books passed away suddenly, Rice said.
Another accounting firm had to be hired to perform financial functions for the business, creating a lapse in some of the paperwork, Rice said.
“Some of it got lost in the process,” he said. “It got corrected and moved on.”
GreeneLawn was among nine businesses in Tennessee listed in the burial services category that were assessed civil penalties in October by the TDCI.
“That’s a standard thing for the state to audit (GreeneLawn) over a two-year-period,” Rice said. “Every action finding in the audit was corrected immediately.”
GreeneLawn was founded in 1959 by the late Greeneville businessman R.C. Bird Jr.