All of Greene County’s municipalities experienced population growth between 2010 and 2020, according to figures compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Tusculum grew the most, its population increasing from 2,663 to 3,298 over the decade.
Greeneville’s population increased from 15,062 to 15,479; Mosheim’s from 2,362 to 2,479; and Baileyton’s from 431 to 436.
Greene County’s population increased from 68,831 in 2010 to 70,152 in 2020, according to the Census Bureau.
In addition to seeing the most growth, Tusculum also had the highest response rate in the 2020 census at 79.7 percent, up from 74.4 percent in 2010. And it was the only municipality where participation increased.
Other response rates for the most recent census and how they compared to the previous one were: Greene County, 68 percent, down from 69 percent; Greeneville, 67.5 percent, down from 68.5 percent; Mosheim, 67.7 percent, down from 71.4 percent; and Baileyton, 62.8 percent, down from 65 percent.
The population numbers gained through the 2020 Census will be crucial in determining levels of funding for roads, schools, health care and a variety of programs that impact the community.
BENNY THE BEE UNMASKED
The identity of Benny The Bee, mascot of the local 2020 Census Campaign, has been revealed.
The person behind Benny The Bee is local beekeeper Joel Hausser, known for his motto “Plant Wildflowers” to support the bee population.
“We are so thankful to Joel for being the fun face of our ‘Bee Counted’ Census Campaign,” said Amy Rose, Town of Greeneville public relations manager and member of the Greene County Complete Count Committee. “When I thought about using a bee as our mascot, he seemed to be the perfect fit.”
Rose said there were
“some great guesses on our social media posts” leading up to the reveal, “but no one submitted the correct identity.”
Incorrect guesses included: Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepherd, Greeneville Public Works Director and County Commissioner Brad Peters, and Craig Bowlby, retired Greeneville Fire Captain known locally for dressing as Uncle Sam and other characters.
Benny The Bee was the sidekick of Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels who started in February 2020 asking everyone to “Bee Counted” in the latest census, which is conducted every 10 years.
As soon as the 2020 campaign was launched, coronavirus was first detected in Greene County, and due to the nationwide outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau extended its campaign.
While the COVID-19 pandemic limited events for Benny The Bee to attend in person, he still encouraged citizens through photos and videos in newspaper, radio, and social media campaigns.