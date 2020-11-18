The Census Celebration scheduled for Saturday has been postponed.
The celebration at the Capitol Theatre, which is to include the unmasking of Benny the Bee, the mascot for the local census effort, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, according to an announcement from the Complete Count Committee, which is organizing the event.
A new date is to be announced soon for the celebration, which is to mark the end of local Census 2020 efforts. During the celebration, a panel will try to determine Benny the Bee’s identity from a set of video clues.
The celebration is also to include a live performance by JB & The Wild Honey Band and special recognition of local mayors whose citizens met the Response Rate Challenge issued by Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Benny to surpass the percentage of residents completing the census in 2010.