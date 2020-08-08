Census takers will begin next week visiting local homes that have not responded to the 2020 Census.
As part of its Nonresponse Followup Operation (NRFU), workers with the U.S. Census Bureau are scheduled to visit non-responding households between Aug. 11 and Oct. 31, according to a release from the Town of Greeneville.
If a family member is not home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online or by phone. As necessary, they will make additional visits to collect responses from the household.
Census takers will follow social distancing protocols and all applicable state and local requirements with regard to health and safety, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The NRFU operation was originally scheduled for May 13 through July 31 but has been adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Households can still respond until Oct. 31 by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020. Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.
LOCAL RESPONSE RATES
Locally, Greeneville, Greene County, and Tusculum have surpassed the national response rate, with Tusculum having the highest rate at 77.4 percent.
“We are very excited that our residents in Tusculum are responding to the census request in a timely manner,” said Mayor Alan Corley. “Census/population numbers are very important in making sure that we get our fair share of state and federal appropriations. In addition, census numbers and demographics are important as we recruit residential, commercial, and industrial development to our communities. I encourage all Greene County residents to respond to the census — it’s quick and easy, and can be accomplished vial mail, online, or in person.”
In addition to Tusculum’s rate of 77.4 percent, the U.S Census Bureau reports the following local response rates as of Aug. 7:
- Greene County, 65 percent;
- Greeneville, 63.9 percent;
- Mosheim, 62.5 percent; and
- Baileyton, 60.2 percent.
These rates compare to a national response rate of 63.1 percent and a response rate of 62.4 percent for Tennessee.
These rates are based on the initial number of known addresses who have submitted their information to be counted in the 2020 Census.
HOW TO ID WORKERS
Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge, the release stated.
How to identify a Census Bureau field representative:
A field representative will be carrying an official bag with the Census Bureau logo or a laptop for conducting the survey.
The field representative will provide you with a letter from the Census Bureau on official letterhead stating why they are visiting your residence.
Field representatives conduct their work between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., local time.
Upon request, the field representative will provide you with their supervisor’s contact information and/or the phone number for your Census Bureau Regional Office. The Regional Office supervises the activities of all field representatives in your area.
The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work.
Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual. If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does. Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.
People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.
LOCAL CHALLENGE
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels has issued a challenge for citizens to “Bee Counted.”
As part of the challenge, Daniels has a sidekick named Benny The Bee urging residents of Greene County and its municipalities to complete the census and beat their 2010 response rates.
In 2010, final response rates were as follows:
- Greene County 69.0 percent;
- Baileyton 65.0 percent;
- Greeneville 68.5 percent;
- Mosheim 71.4 percent; and
- Tusculum 74.4 percent.
To view a video of Benny The Bee and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, visit www.greenevilletn.gov, scroll down to “News & Announcements” and click on the “Bee Counted” story.
The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years for such programs as health care, education and roads.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.