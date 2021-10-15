Final components of a new computer-aided dispatch system at Greene County 911 should be in place by year’s end, completing the transition to a central dispatch system under discussion for years.
Retaining a full staff of dispatchers in a competitive pay environment is one of the ongoing challenges for the 911 board of directors, but integration of the CAD system represents a final step for central dispatch.
Mapping for EMS and conversion of other data interface information, along with dispatcher training on the new CAD system, should be completed by early 2022, Director Jerry Bird told 911 board members this week.
“The best case scenario will be December, but it probably will be January,” Bird said.
In 2020, the board engaged ID Networks, an Ohio-based public safety and law enforcement software provider, to provide a more user-friendly computer-aided dispatch system.
“It fits better in the scheme of things,” Bird said. “It’s easier to use, but it’s (also) more efficient. The technology keeps improving.”
The cost for the new CAD system used by 911 Dispatch is about $300,000, with additional funding designated for maintenance.
Dispatchers prefer the ID Networks CAD system to the one in use for several years at Greene County 911. Ongoing support issues with the current provider were noted by dispatchers and board members several years ago.
Funds were designated in the 2019-20 budget for the central dispatch system, but funding for the new CAD system was put on hold until the 2020-21 budget year.
The 911 board recently voted to include salary and benefits for 18 full-time dispatchers in its 2021-22 budget.
Several dispatchers have left for higher-paying jobs elsewhere this year. There are currently 13 full-time dispatchers, with five undergoing training. Full-time dispatchers are supplemented by part-time employees, many of whom are law enforcement officers working shifts on their off days.
Some overtime pay for dispatchers is currently necessary to ensure all 24 monthly shifts at 911 are fully staffed, Bird said.
Bird and other board members have previously said that funding 21 full-time dispatchers would allow for some scheduling flexibility and factors like unplanned medical leave and vacation time.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison complimented the current board and 911 staff on a commitment to finding solutions to make centralized dispatch a reality. Morrison said that when he became a county commissioner in 2002, having a central dispatch system in Greene County was being discussed, with no results.
“You guys here have done a great job,” Morrison said.
Greene County 911 soon “will have some of the most updated equipment for dispatching and protocols,” he said.
“This has not been an easy process. We have gone through the gyrations of how many employees and how to pay them,” Morrison said. “Are we at the 21 mark for dispatchers? No, but we are at the goal line. It has not been a pretty process, but we have found a solution.”
Most municipalities have increased funding to Greene County 911. Greene County’s contribution for 2021-22 is $420,000, up $300,000 from the 2020-21 budget year; and the Town of Greeneville allocated $217,947, up from $40,000 in recent years. The City of Tusculum contributed $10,000, up from $7,250 in 2021-22.
“This committee got it done. It’s not been an easy process and it’s required more funding. It’s required a lot of innovation to try to get the equipment, the people and the funding,” Morrison said.