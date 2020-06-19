CenturyLink customers have until June 23 to apply for reimbursement in connection with a court settlement to resolve allegations the telecommunications company deceived consumers with misleading billing practices.
When the lawsuit was settled, CenturyLink agreed to pay $15.5 million to customers.
The settlement benefits consumers who had an account with CenturyLink or one of its operating companies for telephone, internet or television services between Jan. 1, 2014, and Jan. 14, 2020.
“This settlement resolves lawsuits that began in 2017 alleging that CenturyLink overbilled customers for services. The settlement of these lawsuits allows us to continue to move forward in our efforts to meet and exceed our customers’ needs. This is the court’s preliminary approval of a settlement that was reached almost a year ago,” Mark Molzen, of CenturyLink corporate communications, wrote in a recent email response to questions.
Plaintiffs in the CenturyLink class action lawsuits claimed the company deceptively promised certain rates to consumers, only to charge a higher rate during actual billing, according to https://topclassactions.com/.
CenturyLink faced several class action lawsuits that were eventually consolidated into a multi-district litigation based in Minnesota federal court.
CenturyLink did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement but agreed to pay the $15.5 million to cover Class Member payments, attorneys’ fees, court costs, and plaintiff service awards.
Under the settlement, Class Members can collect a flat payment of $30. If Class Members can provide supporting documentation, they can receive up to 40 percent of whatever damage they are claiming.
For example, a Class Member without documentation could collect a $30 payment. If a Class Member provides supporting documentation of $100 in unreimbursed overcharges, they can collect a payment of $40.
Payments may increase or decrease depending on the number of claims filed with the CenturyLink class action settlement.
To download a claim form, go to https://www.centurylinkmdlclasssettlement.com/Claim-Form?portalid=0
In order to benefit from the CenturyLink class action settlement, Class Members need to file a valid claim form by Tuesday, which is also the deadline for exclusion and objection. The final approval hearing is scheduled for Aug. 27.
Proof of purchase-documentation to be submitted includes billing statements, communications between the consumer and CenturyLink, proof of payment, notes regarding billing, or other documentation of unreimbursed overcharges.
The CenturyLink class action lawsuit also claimed customers were billed for unauthorized, undisclosed or improper charges for services or equipment that was not actually applicable.
One plaintiff claimed that CenturyLink, a major telecommunications company, uses fraudulent sales practices to entice customers into signing up for its services “only to routinely charge those same consumers much more than the promised price for services,” according to the https://topclassactions.com/ website.
As a result of the charges, plaintiffs were allegedly charged much higher costs than expected. The expenses reportedly increased if plaintiffs chose to terminate their accounts in response to the unfair charges. Plaintiffs claimed they were charged termination fees and were even improperly sent to collections without any valid reason.
Plaintiffs said in legal filings that the practices were reportedly a result of CenturyLink tasking their salespeople with “draconian sales quotas and revenue targets” to be met “through any means necessary.”
According to the plaintiffs, “CenturyLink’s chosen business model yielded predictable results by encouraging and rewarding deceptive and other unlawful conduct.”
As part of the settlement, the company will additionally pay $3 million to cover settlement administration and notice expenses. If costs exceed $3 million, an additional $1 million will be covered equally by CenturyLink and the settlement fund.
CenturyLink, headquartered in Monroe, Louisiana, has faced numerous false advertising class actions over the years regarding billing practices, according to Reuters.