A representative from CenturyLink discussed fiber broadband upgrades in Greene County with the Greene County Budget and Finance Committee on Wednesday.
Brent Beal, a CenturyLink representative, told the committee that fiber broadband internet will be coming to nearly 10,000 Greene County homes through the company by 2024.
The plan is part of a CenturyLink asset sale to Brightspeed.
Brightspeed will be investing over $2 billion in fiber broadband across the eastern United States once the asset sale closes in July, according to Beal.
Brightspeed will be upgrading CenturyLink’s copper internet lines to fiber to bring faster speeds and greater reliability, Beal said.
The initial fiber upgrade plan will cover about 9,700 homes mainly within the city limits of Greeneville, he said.
Brightspeed has also applied for a grant to bring upgraded fiber connectivity to 570 additional homes if approved for funding.
Beal said the initial build focuses on Brightspeed upgrading CenturyLink’s existing lines to existing customers and that the plan is not to go outside CenturyLink’s current customer footprint.
However, while Brightspeed does not have plans to expand broadband coverage currently, Beal said that it could happen in the future.
“We believe in Greene County and we look to invest here for the future,” Beal said.