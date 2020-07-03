A change has been made to the lineup of performers for the American Downtown Fourth of July celebration on Saturday due to the coronavirus.
7 Figgas and the Imperial Inc. Crew will not be able to perform for the celebration due to a member of the group testing positive for COVID-19, according to Amy Rose, public relations manager for the Town of Greeneville.
The group was scheduled to perform at 8:15 p.m. in Hardin Park. The Flying J’s performance at 7:30 p.m. at the park remains on schedule.
The concerts for the celebration will begin at Gosnell’s Stereo and Music at 6 p.m. with the Aaron Walker Band performing followed by Strong Ties at 6:45 p.m.
The celebration will also include a caravan-style parade beginning at 9 on several town streets and a fireworks display at 10 p.m. from the hill behind Greeneville High School’s Burley Stadium.