The Greeneville and Greene County regional planning commissions approved recommendations Tuesday that will adjust the jurisdictions of their respective boards.
The Greeneville Planning Commission met Tuesday morning in the Greeneville Light and Power Building, while the Greene County Planning Commission met Tuesday afternoon in the Greene County Courthouse Annex.
The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission passed a recommendation that would reduce the Town of Greeneville’s planning jurisdiction to match the corporate municipal limits of the town instead of the larger urban growth boundary outside the city limits, and the Greene County Planning Commission passed a recommendation that would give Greene County planning jurisdiction over the area inside the urban growth boundary that the Greeneville Planning Commission is vacating in withdrawing back to the city limits.
Currently the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission’s jurisdiction expands beyond the city limits into the urban growth boundary. This urban growth boundary was set in the year 2000, and was designed to allow the city some say in the planning of the area near the city limits in case the city wanted to annex land near the town in the future. However, in 2015, the Tennessee State Legislature made it significantly more difficult for municipalities to annex areas without the request of those being annexed.
According to Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport, this 2015 law change made the urban growth boundary virtually useless for the city.
The urban growth boundary was also a source of confusion for residents living in the urban growth boundary as they were not residents of Greeneville but still had to deal with the town’s Planning Commission.
“Citizens were wondering why they were dealing with the Town of Greeneville if they do not live in the town limits,” Davenport said.
Davenport also explained that the city and the county have different zoning and planning regulations, which caused even more confusion as surveyors tried to set plats and parcels.
“Every surveyor I’ve talked to has said ‘Finally, thank goodness you are finally doing this’ when I tell them we are taking this action,” Davenport said.
The Greene County Planning Commission then did their part later in the day by passing a resolution that recommends to the Greene County Commission that the county accept responsibility and planning functions for the area inside the urban growth boundary.
“The past system was very confusing and citizens did not like it,” County Attorney Roger Woolsey said.
County Planning Commission member Kristin Girton supported the change.
“It makes sense that the county should be in charge of taking care of the county property,” Girton said.
However, even though both the city and county planning commissions gave their concurring recommendations that the change be made, it is still just the first step in a lengthy process before the change takes place.
The recommendations will now go to the Greeneville’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Greene County Commission for final approval. Both governing bodies would have to support the change in order to proceed.
If both boards approve the measure, Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison would write letters in support of the change. The resolutions and letters would then be presented to the Local Government Planning Advisory Committee, a board appointed by the governor with final say over all the planning commissions in the state of Tennessee.
If approved by the state committee, the change will become official and the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will become the Greeneville Municipal Planning Commission, since it will only be dealing with property inside the municipality of Greeneville. Greene County will then assume planning responsibilities inside the urban growth boundary.
However, according to Davenport, the urban growth boundary line will remain as a buffer to prevent the City of Tusculum or the Town of Mosheim from annexing right up to the Town of Greeneville’s border.
Davenport sees Tuesday’s events as the first step of many that must be taken in order for the change to finally take effect, and he hopes that the situation will be resolved by Autumn.
“We’ve jumped through our first hoop,” Davenport said, “and now we have to jump through a lot more.”