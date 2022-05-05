Changes are expected to begin occurring soon at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site.
The budget recently passed by the state legislature and signed by the governor includes $60 million for a new Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and $30 million for a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology to be constructed in Greene County.
Both are slated to be built at the former Greene Valley site.
The Greene County Budget and Finance Committee got an update on the projects when it met Wednesday to consider the county’s portion of a grant match for the Greeneville-Tusculum-Greene County Industrial Development Board to purchase the undeveloped portion of the former Greene Valley Developmental Center property.
The committee approved an appropriation of $50,000 to fund Greene County’s portion of the required grant match. The funding resolution will go before the Greene County Commission May 16 for final approval.
The local governments, through the Industrial Development Board, look to buy 336 undeveloped acres of the former Greene Valley site with an eye toward economic development.
The Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (DIDD) facilities, which will include administrative offices, a seating and positioning clinic and other services, will be located on the developed portion of the former Greene Valley site, over which the state plans to retain ownership.
Many of the old buildings are likely to be demolished as part of the process, with new buildings being constructed in their place.
The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) facility will either be located on the developed portion or undeveloped portion of the property, but according to Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor, officials would like to place it on the developed portion of the property along 11E that will not be relinquished to local control. State agencies would have to come to an agreement for the facility to be placed on the DIDD-owned developed property.
“They are looking to put the TCAT at the corner of 11E and the Tusculum Bypass. There are ongoing negotiations between state officials and DIDD to make that happen,” Taylor told the county budget committee.
As the TCAT project gets underway, developments at the property are likely to begin soon. It is currently unknown when the DIDD project will begin.
“Fairly soon you will be seeing a lot of visual changes out there,” Morrison said.
GRANT MATCH APPROVED
The grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) creates a 90%-10% split of the cost of the property for the local Industrial Development Board to make the purchase.
The purchase price of the 336 acres of undeveloped property, currently owned by the Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, is $1.5 million.
Therefore due to the cost split grant, the Greeneville-Tusculum-Greene County IDB will pay $150,000 of the $1.5 million, and ECD will pay the rest of the cost of the purchase.
The undeveloped property will then be under local control.
The municipalities involved in the industrial development board are splitting their share of the cost, the $150,000 local match, evenly. The Town of Greeneville, the City of Tusculum, and Greene County will all pay $50,000.
The Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners approved Tusculum’s $50,000 portion of the match during a meeting on April 25.
The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Greeneville’s $50,000 portion of the match during its meeting on Tuesday.
“This money is a direct payment for the property,” Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told the committee Wednesday.
The local industrial development board will only have control over the undeveloped portion of the property south of Edens Road.