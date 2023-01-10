Recently, I was having lunch at a local restaurant when my lunch colleague and I noticed there were hardly any staff serving the full lunch room and that we had been sitting there for over 20 minutes — just waiting for somebody to take our order.
When someone finally came to our table, I said, “Are you handling all these customers by yourself?” She replied, “Nobody wants to work. We have been looking for servers for months. If you know of anyone who wants to work, send them our way.”
Ever since COVID-19, we have all witnessed this same issue. Particularly at restaurants, which sometimes even have to close during normal working hours due to a lack of staff. More than once, I’ve nearly walked into a locked door with a sign stating “closed due to short-staffing.”
Restaurants and convenience stores are the most obvious. However, we’ve seen it everywhere, with businesses having shorter hours or us simply waiting in longer lines.
And this has affected us here at The Greeneville Sun.
Because this same phenomenon is affecting our business, we have struggled to contract carriers to deliver The Greeneville Sun to your door, and so are now instead going to use the U.S. Postal Service to deliver your home newspaper.
The good news is your newspaper will be delivered to your mailbox Monday through Friday on the same afternoon delivery schedule used by the postal carriers who bring you the mail. Some Saturday deliveries will be later in the day, as compared to the morning schedule we are all accustomed to. We have already been distributing about 20% or more of our Saturday home-delivered papers via the U.S. mail for the last six to eight months due to a lack of carrier candidates, giving our substitute carriers and circulation employees a break at least one day per week.
Let me explain why we have to do this.
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and ever since then, we have had challenges contracting people to deliver the newspaper.
The job requires someone to get to our dock around 9:30 a.m. (2 a.m. on Saturday) to load their papers, sometimes put inserts into papers, roll them and put them in plastic bags for delivery, then use their own vehicles to traverse up to 75 miles or more (with hundreds of stops to deliver to your newspaper tube) to get the news to Greene County. The wear and tear on a vehicle traveling, stopping and starting that much six days a week is tremendous, and now more expensive than ever, and ever-increasing fuel costs have been reducing profitability for carriers.
These routes used to be easy to fill. That’s just not the case anymore. So we were left with a big question: How do we get The Greeneville Sun to your door if we can’t contract the people to do that?
And the answer is the U.S. Post Office.
The problem we are having with contracting carriers is not limited to us. Community newspapers across the country are switching to the mail because enough good, reliable newspaper carriers can’t be found and our service to you, our subscribers, suffers.
I started out in this business 45 years ago delivering a route in the neighborhood I grew up in, so this is one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my career. We have had and still do have many outstanding, dependable, loyal carriers. Our goal is to keep as many of those contracted as possible, as we will continue to deliver newsstand and rack copies via our own carrier force.
But in this post COVID-19 world, we have to adjust to the new labor force reality. And using the Post Office ensures that you will get your paper on the days it’s supposed to be delivered and on time.
Some of our routes have already been switched to mail. By mid-February, all of our regular routes will be switched.
If you need to know the latest news from The Greeneville Sun, please make sure to check out our website, which we pretty much update all day long as we write our stories and take our photos. Our website is: www.greenevillesun.com .
Making this change is requiring additional revisions to our production schedule and deadlines, as well, to ensure we get your newspaper to the Post Office in time to be delivered to your home on time.
There are several bright spots due to these changes, including the launch of two new Greeneville Sun newsletters, focused on late breaking local sports coverage and daily obituaries to ensure we cover any gaps for news coming in after our new earlier deadlines. These will complement our existing daily email newsletter and breaking news alerts; if you aren’t signed up for these, I highly recommend you do. It’s super easy and free to all subscribers. To sign up for these and the new newsletters, go to www.greenevillesun.com/news/ . Also, if you are a newsstand reader, copies of The Sun will be available at the same newsstand, convenience store and retail outlet locations much earlier in the day, by 7 a.m., just in time to pick up your copy on the way to work or to start your day.
I want you to know that I understand the frustration some of you are feeling as you read this. I feel it, too. But please know you have our commitment to do everything we can under the sun to make sure your daily newspaper gets delivered to your home on time and consistently. This change will make that easier to accomplish.
Most important, we’re still aiming to be a reflection of the community. We’re still the first rough draft of history — local history ... your history.
Thank you for reading the Greeneville Sun.