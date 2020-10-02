Greene County Schools Save the Children announced changes on Friday to its Farmers to Families Food Box distribution locations and schedule for the remaining four weeks of the distributions.
The boxes are filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, milk and dairy products, and come with a gallon of milk.
Families and individuals from Greene County are invited to participate in the distributions, a press release from Save the Children said.
The food is provided through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Creation Gardens as part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, the release said.
The drive-through food box distributions are open to anyone who needs food, with no documentation required, Save the Children Site Supervisor for Greene County LeAnn Myers said.
“We have plenty of food boxes, and we really want to encourage people to come out,” said Myers.
The updated schedule is:
Wednesdays (Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28)
- South Greene High School, 7469 Asheville Highway, 8:30-10:30 a.m.
- Chuckey-Doak High School, 365 Ripley Island Road, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Thursdays (Oct. 8, 15, 22 and 29)
- Mosheim Elementary School, 297 W. School St., 9-11 a.m.
- Baileyton Elementary School, 6535 Horton Highway, noon-1:30 p.m.
The food box distributions began with Sept. 30, and Myers said the schedule changes resulted from experience with traffic during the first Wednesday and Thursday distributions.
“We worked out some kinks and changed some locations to have smoother traffic flow,” Myers explained. “The high schools are online on Wednesdays, so that gives us their whole parking lot and helps us to keep traffic from backing out onto the road.”
“We know that coronavirus continues to have significant, detrimental impacts on children and families across America, particularly those who depend on school for meals. Save the Children is proud to be part of the solution to ensure fresh food reaches rural communities,” said Betsy Zorio, vice president of U.S. Programs and Advocacy at Save the Children. “So often we hear of parents going without to ensure their kids have the food they need to grow healthy and strong. By coordinating distribution efforts in Greene County, we’re hopeful we can help curb hunger for kids and adults alike.”
More than 25,000 food boxes are being distributed weekly at a variety of community pick-up points in rural communities across Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee. Distributions will continue through Oct. 31, with the potential for continuation based on a program extension authorized by USDA, the release said.
Before COVID-19, nearly 90 percent of counties with high child food insecurity rates were classified as rural. The pandemic has exacerbated hunger across America, with food insecurity rates tripling for households with children.
As part of Save the Children’s coronavirus response efforts in the United States, the nonprofit has helped prepare and deliver more than 8 million meals across rural America since March, according to the release.
For more information, call Save the Children Community Engagement Coordinator for Greene County Rebecca Thomas at 798-2646.