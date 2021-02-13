Danny Ricker, Greene County emergency services chaplain, received a Governor’s Volunteer Star Award this week for his tireless efforts assisting first responders at emergency scenes.
Ricker said Friday that he appreciates the award, but characteristically deflected praise in the direction of those he works with.
“All the glory goes to God. It’s just serving the Lord. It’s what he called me to do,” Ricker said. “If there’s any recognition, I would like to bring that to the first responders because that’s why we do it, for them.
“I’m honored and humbled to get an award, but the first responders are the ones who put their lives on the line every day,” he said.
A virtual ceremony was held Sunday and recognized the efforts of 80 volunteers statewide “who have strived to improve their communities through service,” according to the Volunteer Tennessee organization.
Ricker, 56, is the Greene County Adult Honoree for his service in 2020.
VOLUNTEER CHAPLAIN
Ricker has spent 13 years as a volunteer chaplain with the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Greeneville Police Department, Greeneville Fire Department, Greene County volunteer fire departments, Greene County EMS, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greene County 911 and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
Ricker’s early work with the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisting with death notifications “set him on a path of providing spiritual and emotional support to the officers, which eventually turned the notification position into an officer support program and statewide training program for THP chaplains,” a Volunteer Tennessee news release said.
Ricker had a desire to do more and started the Emergency Chaplains in 2014.
Ricker is a familiar sight at emergency scenes in Greene County. He is paged out to all structure fires and is often on the scene of serious motor vehicle accidents and search and rescue operations.
Regardless of the hour of day or night, Ricker responds in support of emergency responders as well as victims of any emergency.
Ricker’s goal is to provide moral and spiritual support to the responders and victims before, during, and after the incidents, according to the news release.
“I saw a need and the Lord told me what to do,” he said Friday.
The award was presented to Ricker and other honorees during the 13th Annual Governor’s Volunteer Stars Awards ceremony, done virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Tennessee’s volunteers have made a significant impact in this past year,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “Your service has not gone unnoticed.”
Ricker told The Greeneville Sun last year that forming credible relationships is critical in his work.
“You can’t touch anyone for Jesus unless you are real,” he said.
Ricker is also executive director of The Opportunity House in Greeneville. He thanked the directors of The Opportunity House for allowing him to expand his ministry to include the first responder community in Greene County.
“A lot of them are volunteers,” he said Friday.
PRESENCE A ‘BLESSING’
Ricker is held in high regard by Greene County first responders. Several said Friday the award is well deserved.
“Danny is a benefit as he is there for the family and our first responders,” said Sheriff Wesley Holt, who is also assistant chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department.
“His main concern is the family (and) victims and he does a good job helping to calm them and provide spiritual counseling to them during their tragic event,” Holt said. “He is a blessing to have around and to be able to call on when his services are needed.”
Harold Williamson, chief of the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, agreed.
“Danny is a great guy. Danny comes to our fire scenes and helps with the families and gets their needs taken care of, so that takes the stress off of us knowing the families are taken care of,” Williamson said.
“Danny also is a big help to our members by praying with us and praying for us. When any member is having any kind of coping issues with the scene victims, he will counsel us and help us get through,” Williamson said. “That’s also what he does for family members on bad house fires or vehicle accidents.”
David Weems, South Greene Volunteer Fire Department chief and Greeneville fire marshal, said first responders are grateful to Ricker for his service.
“Danny is a valuable asset to emergency services in Greene County. He gives so much of himself to help others,” Weems said. “His testimony and servant’s heart is an inspiration to me. I’ve never seen him without a smile on his face, and his positivity is contagious.”
Weems considers Ricker “a prime example of a public servant, and his ministry helps a tremendous amount of people locally.”
“I’m proud to call him my friend, and I’m glad to see him being recognized for the services he provides to this community,” Weems said.
Marty Shelton chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department and administrative chief of the Greeneville Fire Department, said Ricker is deserving of recognition for the difficult work he does.
“Danny is a valuable asset to the community as a whole for all he does in his many roles of public service. He is always offering a helping hand and willing to attend training of various agencies to learn how they operate,“ Shelton said. “He visits and checks in on all of the responders to be sure they are doing okay with the daily circumstances they have to see, hear, and deal with in the scope of performing their jobs.”
To view a link to the Feb. 7 virtual awards ceremony, go to: https://www.tn.gov/volunteer-tennessee/vt-events/vt-gvsa.html?fbclid=IwAR0X4TS7ojzOCCroMRAYjsUBvV0vzW1dDMqxgebgxr7ZLOPjcpXPLKxCRCU