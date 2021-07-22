Alleged neglect by a mother and her boyfriend charged in connection with the death of a 10-month-old infant in April is detailed in presentments handed up by a Greene County Grand Jury.
Grand Jury presentments handed up Monday charge 21-year-old Ashley Jaira McCamey and 28-year-old Brandon Michael Marsh with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect.
McCamey is also charged with aggravated child endangerment.
McCamey and Marsh either committed or are criminally responsible for the baby’s death, according to first-degree murder presentments.
Kade Jackson Paris died “in the perpetration of aggravated child neglect,” the first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh state.
The alleged crime happened between April 19 and 22, according to the first-degree murder presentments for McCamey and Marsh.
Greene County sheriff’s deputies were called on April 22 to 175 Twin Barns Road, Marsh’s address. McCamey’s address is listed as 101 E. Broyles St. in the grand jury presentments.
Investigators found the infant boy deceased while in the care of McCamey and Marsh.
The aggravated child endangerment charge filed against McCamey states that she “knowingly exposed” or “failed to protect” the infant boy “from neglect resulting in physical injury or imminent danger to the child, and the act of endangerment resulted in serious bodily injury to the child.”
The aggravated child abuse charges filed against McCamey and Marsh state that Kade Jackson Paris was treated “in such a manner as to inflict injury and the act of abuse resulted in serious bodily injury to the child.”
McCamey and Marsh were taken into custody Tuesday morning and are held on $250,000 bond each in the Greene County Detention Center.
Both are scheduled for arraignment Sept. 10 in Greene County Criminal Court.