A man charged with public intoxication by Greeneville police about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday had additional charges of possession of theft of property-shoplifting and possession of a Schedule II drug also filed.
Joshua Anthony Johnson, 33, of 200 Lakeshore Drive, was the subject of a suspicious person call after being seen pushing a shopping cart in the 1600 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway, Officer Larry Gilbert said in a report.
Johnson spoke with police, who noticed he had slurred speech and “droopy” eyes. Johnson told police he had a syringe in his pocket and he was placed under arrest for public intoxication.
While with Johnson, police received information from 911 Dispatch about the theft of three Scan Disk memory cards from Walgreens on East Andrew Johnson Highway that was recorded on store surveillance video.
Johnson had two discs in store packaging in his back pocket. The report said that Johnson admitted taking the cards, together valued at $150, from Walgreens.
The cards were returned to the store.
A search of Johnson after arrest located two small plastic bags containing methamphetamine, along with part of a Suboxone tablet.
Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.