Arrest warrants were served Monday on a Mosheim man in connection with a vehicle pursuit that began late on the night of Dec. 3 in Greene County and ended with a deadly crash in Johnson City.
Christian James Morrow, 21, of Glendale Drive, was driving a car being pursued by Tusculum police officers that crashed in Johnson City, killing the driver of another car.
Morrow was charged Monday by Tusculum police with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense. The offenses occurred during a high-speed pursuit in Greene County before the crash in Johnson City that killed 22-year-old Anna Pearson, of Afton.
Morrow was also served a violation of probation warrant. He is held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the crash in Washington County. Additional charges against Morrow are likely to be presented to a Washington County grand jury pending completion of a medical examiner’s report and the THP investigation, Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene said.
Pearson suffered fatal injuries when the car she was driving was struck from behind by the car driven by Morrow on West Market Street in Johnson City.
Tusculum police attempted the traffic stop about 11:40 p.m. Dec. 3 on East Andrew Johnson Highway near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center. Morrow was paced by radar driving at 104 mph in a car without a registration tag and did not pull over when a traffic stop was attempted, according to an arrest warrant signed by Officer Jason Weems.
“Due to the speed and the driver’s action it was reckless and that the driver’s conduct placed or may place another driver in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the reckless endangerment warrant states.
Morrow was followed by Weems and another Tusculum patrol vehicle driven by Chief Danny Greene into Washington County.
As the pursuit continued into Washington County, the Volvo sedan driven by Morrow turned onto Main Street in Jonesborough and then back onto U.S. 11E into Johnson City.
Once in Johnson City, Morrow “attempted to pass cars on the left and struck a concrete curb divider violently striking another vehicle causing a death and drove away from the impact behind a building where he was taken into custody,” the evading arrest warrant states.
Morrow attempted to pass two vehicles on West Market Street in Johnson City “in what had been an open turn lane to this point but was now a traffic divider that was only curb high,” a Tusculum police report by Greene said.
The left front of car driven by Morrow struck the curb, causing its back section to rise up. It missed one vehicle in the passing lane “but continued to travel into the slow lane, striking that vehicle in the back (and) pushing it off the roadway,” the report said.
Pearson was driving the car struck by Morrow’s vehicle. Morrow’s damaged car continued back across four lanes of traffic before coming to a stop behind a business on Hopper Road.
Morrow tried to flee but was taken into custody. He suffered head and facial injuries and was in Johnson City Medical Center until being released Monday and taken to the Greene County Detention Center, Greene said.
Greene and Weems, a part-time Tusculum officer, were involved in the pursuit. The police chief said that Greene County 911 was contacted by radio while the pursuit was in progress and a dispatcher notified authorities in Washington County and Jonesborough that Tusculum officers were inbound.
A Jonesborough police official told news outlets that agency had no record of being notified about the pursuit. The Washington County Sheriff’s office was reported by one outlet not to have been notified and by another to have been notified eight minutes before the crash occurred.
“I know that we followed policy in notifying Washington County and Jonesborough,” Greene said.
Johnson City police responded to the crash scene. The THP arrived and took over the investigation, Greene said.
First Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin said last week no charges would be filed in Washington County until the THP investigation is completed.