Brantley A. Freshour, 23, of 1147 N. Irish St., was charged about 6 p.m. Monday after a traffic stop with possession of a Schedule II drug, criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license-2nd offense.
Freshour was also served active arrest warrants for failure to appear, violation of probation-3rd offense and a shoplifting-related warrant out of Unicoi County, sheriff’s Deputy William Carr said in a report.
Deputies were about to make a traffic stop on a car on Snapps Ferry Road for a window tint violation when it pulled into a driveway in the 1900 block, then across the street into the Quick Stop Mmarket parking lot.
A man was seen driving with a female passenger. The man and woman were seen switching places in the car in the parking lot before it pulled back onto Snapps Ferry Road. A traffic stop was conducted in the 1500 block of the road.
The driver gave deputies her identification. The man, later identified as Freshour, said he had no ID. He gave deputies a name and date of birth that proved to be false, the report said.
Freshour told deputies a male passenger had left a bag in the car. Found in the bag were seven small plastic bags containing methamphetamine residue, a glass pipe with residue, two cut straws and a push rod.
Further search of the car turned up a replica 9 mm BB gun pistol under the front passenger seat that Freshour said was his. A syringe was found in a backpack containing men’s clothing.
Freshour was taken into custody. The woman was released. After arrival at the Greene County Detention Center, Freshour gave deputies his real name.
A records check showed a suspended license with one prior conviction, along with the active arrest warrants.
Freshour was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.