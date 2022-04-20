A man who was treated for suspected drug overdose Tuesday afternoon was charged by Greeneville police with domestic assault and other offenses.
Shawn M. Gross, 33, listed as homeless, was charged about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bradley Avenue.
Police responded to suspicious person call. An officer on the scene had already given an unresponsive Gross a dose of nalaxone nasal spray. He was alert and speaking, but still lying down, Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
Gross allegedly gave officers a false name and told them “someone must have drugged him.” A neighbor told police Gross was earlier ramming his head into her trailer, denting it, before he passed out.
After Greene County-Greeneville EMS and Greeneville Fire Department medical personnel arrived, Gross “took off on foot” and was caught by an officer after tripping on a curb on East Ocean Boulevard, the report said.
Gross was initially charged with public intoxication, identity theft and resisting arrest.
Police heard a woman screaming, and she told officers Gross was with her earlier Tuesday but fled her trailer after he threatened to harm her. Gross has a previous history of domestic-related incidents with the alleged victim, the report said.
A records check showed Gross had an active arrest warrant for violation of Community Corrections. A glass pipe with residue was found on him and he was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gross was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.