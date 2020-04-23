A driver who allegedly refused to pull over during an attempted traffic stop Wednesday morning on Mysinger Road was charged with felony evading arrest and other offenses, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
Christopher B. Hinkle, of 103 Cumberland Drive, was also charged with resisting arrest and served an active arrest warrant for violation of community corrections.
Passenger Charles E. Cutshaw, of 103 Timber Lane, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of a Schedule IV drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A traffic stop for running a stop sign was attempted about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Mysinger and Piney Grove roads. The car did not stop for a patrol vehicle. Lights and sirens were activated and the car continued onto Kelley Gap Road and other roads before coming to a stop in the back yard of a property on Hazel Shelton Lane.
Hinkle fled on foot, while Cutshaw and a female passenger remained in the car. Deputies and K-9 Loki began a search for Hinkle, and he was successfully tracked and located inside a shed, where he was taken into custody.
Hinkle allegedly resisted officers taking him into custody. A records check showed he had the active arrest warrant.
A Suboxone pack was found in one of Cutshaw’s pockets during a pat-down search. Another Suboxone pack and a bag containing suspected methamphetamine were found under the seat in the car where Cutshaw was sitting, the report said.
Hinkle and Cutshaw were held pending first scheduled appearances in General Sessions Court.