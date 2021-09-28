The Greeneville High School student who allegedly prompted a school lockdown Tuesday morning was charged by Greeneville police with filing a false report and disorderly conduct.
The juvenile, who has not been identified by authorities, would appear on the charges in Greene County Juvenile Court, District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said in an email.
The charges were filed by police on the advice of Armstrong, police Detective Capt. Tim Davis said in an email.
The juvenile was being held Tuesday afternoon in the Greene County Detention Center.
The student was interviewed by Greeneville police after being taken into custody without incident. Extra officers were on duty Tuesday at Greeneville High School.
The student’s future status at the high school is being assessed, Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes said Tuesday morning.
School officials received information that a student intended to bring a weapon to school. The alleged threat was determined to be unfounded.
“We take all situations seriously until we are notified otherwise,” Starnes said.
In the current nationwide climate of violence in seemingly random locations, Starnes said students at the school are watchful for suspicious activity. Information from students led to the notification of law enforcement and subsequent school lockdown.
“I want to applaud those students who look out for the safety of their classmates,” Starnes said.
Greeneville police and the Greene County sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the high school Tuesday morning after authorities learned of the perceived threat.
Both Starnes and Davis complimented officers for their response.
“This situation is controlled and over,” Davis said. “All of our officers responded to this situation as we expected them to as the true professionals they are.”