Suspected heroin was found about 7 p.m. Saturday by Greeneville police after officers investigated a report of two men passed out in a car in the parking lot of the Subway restaurant at 607 Asheville Highway.
Charged with possession of a Schedule I drug and possession of drug paraphernalia were Joshua W. Willis, 36, of 116 Curtis St.; and Benjamin W. Kaplan, 40, of McMinnville.
Willis also had an active arrest warrant issued in Greene County, Officer Jason Hope said in a report.
The two men were unconscious with the car radio turned on when officers arrived. Two doses of Narcan, used to counteract the affects of opioids, were given to Kaplan by officers. Greene County-Greeneville EMS personnel arrived and also attempted to revive Kaplan, who regained consciousness in the ambulance.
Kaplan refused further medical treatment. He and Willis were taken into custody. Plastic bags and syringes were also found in the car.
Kaplan and Willis are held in the Greene County Detention Center pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.