Charges are pending against a Mosheim man involved in a high-speed chase ending in a crash early Saturday that killed a 22-year-old Afton woman.
Crash victim Anna Pearson was driving a car struck from behind by a vehicle operated by 21-year-old Christian J. Morrow, of Glendale Drive. A multi-agency pursuit of the car driven by Morrow began about 11:40 p.m. Friday on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Tusculum and ended in Johnson City, where he was taken into custody.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated the pursuit and subsequent crash. The pursuit began when Tusculum police attempted a traffic stop on East Andrew Johnson Highway near the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
The 2000 Volvo S70 sedan driven by Morrow was paced at 104 mph and had no visible registration tag. It did not stop and continued down U.S. 11E toward Washington County, a Tusculum police report said.
As the car driven by Morrow entered Washington County, pursuit speeds ranged from 90 mph to 100 mph, Tusculum police Chief Danny Greene said in an incident report.
Jonesborough police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were notified as the pursuit entered those jurisdictions. Morrow turned onto Persimmon Ridge Road and then Main Street in Jonesborough. Officers in two pursuing Tusculum patrol vehicles temporarily lost sight of the car driven by Morrow as he continued back toward U.S. 11E and into Johnson City.
Morrow attempted to pass two vehicles on West Market Street and attempted “to go to the left of them in what had been an open turn lane to this point but was now a traffic divider that was only curb high,” the TPD report said.
The left front area of the car caught the curbing, and the back end rose up. It missed one vehicle in the passing lane “but continued to travel into the slow lane, striking that vehicle in the back (and) pushing it off the roadway,” the report said.
Pearson was driving the 2012 Toyota Scion struck by Morrow’s vehicle.
Morrow continued to drive the damaged car “back across all four lanes of traffic,” coming to a stop behind a business on Hopper Road.
Morrow attempted to get out of the Volvo and was ordered to the ground and placed in handcuffs, the TPD report said. Morrow was treated at the scene by Washington County EMS before being taken to Johnson City Medical Center with head and facial injuries. His condition was not available Wednesday.
A records check showed Morrow’s driver’s license was suspended. Other pending charges by Tusculum police include felony evading arrest, the report said.
Morrow was driving eastbound on U.S. 11E “at a very reckless and high rate of speed due to the fact the driver was fleeing from the Tusculum Police Department,” a THP preliminary crash report said.
The car driven by Morrow rammed the back of Pearson’s car in the 3300 block of West Market Street, sending it into a ditch and inflicting fatal injuries to Pearson.
After the crash, the disabled car driven by Morrow continued and turned left onto Hopper Road, where “it came to a controlled rest” shortly after midnight Saturday, the THP report said.
Toxicology tests on Morrow are pending, as are criminal charges and traffic-related citations, the THP report said.