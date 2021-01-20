Charges are pending against a Greeneville woman who allegedly attempted to elude Tusculum police Tuesday afternoon and crashed on Ripley Island Road.
Leslie Y. Craven, 29, was allegedly speeding in a 1991 Honda Accord about 2 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 11E when a traffic stop was attempted, a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said.
The driver fled and turned onto Ripley Island Road. Craven crashed while rounding a curve in the 900 block of Ripley Island Road. The car went off the road and struck a tree stump, the report said.
Craven suffered suspected minor injuries and was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. Her condition was not available Wednesday morning.
Troopers found the tag on the car was registered to a different vehicle.
Tusculum police “will be charging the driver with numerous traffic offenses, felony evading arrest and felony drug charges,” the THP report said.