A Greeneville man was charged Friday with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after authorities responded to a call of a man firing a gun alongside New Hope Road.
Robert D. Keith, 393 New Hope Road, was charged with possession of a handgun while under the influence as well as aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
Officers were called to New Hope Road to investigate a report of someone firing a gun along the roadside shortly after midnight and spoke to the person who called 911, who indicated that Keith was allegedly racking the gun back as the man drove by, the report stated.
Keith then allegedly raised the weapon towards the man’s vehicle, placing him in fear of being shot, according to the report.
Another witness living nearby told the officers that she had heard shots and saw Keith allegedly holding the gun at the end of his driveway, the report stated. Spent casings were found by the officers in the driveway.
When officers spoke to Keith, his speech was slurred, he was loud and he appeared to be intoxicated, according to the report, and Keith allegedly told the officers he wanted to go inside his residence for more alcohol.
Keith’s bond was set at $100,000, according to the report.