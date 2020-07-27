A Parrottsville man was charged following a one-vehicle accident on Cedar Creek Road on Saturday afternoon that sent a passenger to the hospital.
Cameron D. Dudley-Gearheart, 29, of Parrottsville, was charged with failure to exercise due care and failure to wear a seatbelt, according to a preliminary accident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
A passenger in his vehicle, Melissa D. Jones, also of Parrottsville, was injured in the accident and transported to Greeneville Community Hospital East for treatment. She was not listed as a patient on Sunday, according to a representative from Ballad Health. The preliminary accident report indicated she was not wearing a seatbelt.
Dudley-Gearheart suffered minor injuries but declined transport to a medical facility, the report stated.
The accident occurred at 5:04 on Cedar Creek Road near the intersection with Garrett Hill Road. Dudley-Gearheart was negotiating a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up truck around a curve to the right when he went off the roadway, striking a tree and rolling over to the left, according to the report. The truck went through a fence and came to a stop.
Also responding to the scene were the Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department, the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Service and the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.