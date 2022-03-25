Charles Hutchins, who died this week at 90, was a man who, despite decades of personal and community achievements, consistently directed the public spotlight away from himself and onto the Christian causes he championed.
Hutchins, a licensed United Methodist minister since the 1950s, will be remembered for his decades of service at Holston United Methodist Home for Children, which began as and orphanage and grew to become a center for family ministry and services. Holston Home, by its own website description, “provides hope and healing for a brighter future by sharing the love of Jesus with children and families struggling with life’s challenges.”
Amiable and with a gentle personal manner, Hutchins was almost as much a local institution as is Holston Home itself. He was both calm and calming, the latter trait especially valuable to those going through distressing family and personal crisis situations.
Obituary information provided by his family says, in part: “During his nearly 70 years of ministry, Mr. Hutchins served thousands of children, youth and families, he placed hundreds of children in adoption. … He was a follower and lover of Jesus, a devoted husband and father, a faithful and loyal friend, a model steward and a prolific giver.”
In addition to his direct ministerial work, he was something of a legend in the development field, with a long history of fundraising success for Holston Home from individuals, churches and organizations. Information from Holston Home says “it is estimated that he raised more than $100 million in support of ministries he led and cared about.”
Born in North Carolina in 1931, “Mr. Charles,” as he often was called, grew up in South Carolina. He served in combat in the Korean conflict, earning commendations including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. His service would lead later to his being presented locally with a “Quilt of Valor.”
Post-war, he met his future wife, Eva Grey Martin, while stationed in Maryland. They married in 1953.
He received his ministerial license in 1956.
Hutchins earned an undergraduate degree from Furman University and a master’s degree in social work from Florida State in 1959, that degree allowing the Hutchins household to move to Greeneville, where Hutchins became a social worker at Holston Home, which had existed since the 1890s. He later became the home’s associate executive director and held other leadership titles over the years.
Hutchins is credited with establishing the Nolachucky-Holston Area Mental Health Center, the first area outpatient mental health treatment center serving Greene, Hawkins and Hancock counties. It is located alongside the campus of Holston Home and today operates under the auspices of Frontier Health.
Hutchins’ personal community involvement expanded into local governmental leadership when he became a Greeneville alderman in 1963, serving in that role for four years. After that time he temporarily left Greeneville to receive further post-graduate education at the University of Washington.
In 1973, he began working with Epworth United Methodist Children’s Home in Columbia, S.C. He became executive director in 1978, then president and CEO.
He was an ordained deacon in the South Carolina United Methodist Conference, and active in Methodist church life all his days.
After 22 years at Epworth, he and Eva returned Holston Home in 1995, where he served in development, estate planning and church relations. He was an active presence on the campus almost until the end of his life.
His name is honorarily attached to buildings at both Epworth Children’s Home and Holston Home. Last year, he received a Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Tusculum University “for his service to the broader community.”
Always cordial with the young people served by Holston Home, he was known for his habit of greeting them with fist bumps.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His obituary in Friday’s edition includes a detailed list of his survivors and of loved ones who preceded him in death.
A memorial service will occur at 1 p.m. on April 2 at the Rock Church on the campus of Holston Home, 1014 Wesley Ave.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Ralph Edwin Hutchins Scholarship Fund at Holston Home, the Charles and Eva Grey Hutchins Legacy Fund at Holston Home, the Charles A. Hutchins Fund at Epworth United Methodist Children’s Home, or the Charles and Eva Grey Hutchins Scholarship Fund at Africa University.
Over the years, many words of appreciation for Hutchins have been spoken and written, and various honors given.
In one of her 2021 “Life Is Mysterious” columns in The Greeneville Sun Accent section, Ella Price wrote of him: “he is living a life worth living. One that gives more than receives and one that leaves people knowing they have met ‘the real deal.’”
Successful country singer Rodney Atkins, whose adoption from Holston Home occurred during Hutchins’ most active years there, told The Greeneville Sun in 2004: “My parents did the greatest thing that I think a couple could ever do, that is ... to take a complete stranger and make that person your own. … Holston Home is why I am me,”
In her 2007 memoir “My Journey to my Happy House,” Rita Sexton, who in youth was a foster child in the Hutchins family, wrote of Charles Hutchins that he was “a praying man, kind, considerate, well-respected and forever in ministry to children and God. He was the best example I ever had of a near-perfect father.”