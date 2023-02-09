A Republican primary for two seats on the city school board is set to go forward, but the results likely won't matter this year.
No petitions have yet been filed in the Republican primary for two 1st Ward seats on the Town of Greeneville City School Board.
The primary is scheduled to be held on May 2. However, the general election for the two seats is unlikely to be held due to a quirk involving the Town of Greeneville's proposed charter changes.
The charter changes would align city elections on even-numbered years, and in order to make that alignment happen the two current school board seats will have their terms extended by one year. The terms are currently set to expire in 2023, but charter changes would move that to 2024.
School board terms are currently set at four years. The two seats would serve an extended five year term.
Tennessee law stipulates that terms may only be extended, not cut short.
The changes to the town's charter must be approved by the state legislature before they become finalized. That process is currently ongoing at the state capitol.
Charter changes must be approved by the state legislature and a final time by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen before taking affect.
Both of Greene County's representatives in Nashville, State Representative David Hawk and State Senator Steve Southerland, have expressed confidence that the charter changes will pass through the legislature without issue.
The town is changing the charter in hopes of increasing participation in city elections and to cut the costs that are incurred by holding standalone elections.
According to data provided by the Greene County Election Commission office, fewer than 1,000 people voted in four of Greeneville’s recent odd-year elections, with only 531 voting in Aug. 2021.
The 2021 municipal election cost Greeneville $20,984 to hold.
When Greeneville elections are held on even-numbered years in conjunction with countywide, federal or state elections, there is little to no cost to the town.
According to Tennessee law, if a municipal election is held in conjunction with a countywide election, only expenses which would not otherwise have been incurred in conducting the countywide election would have to be paid by the municipality.
In December, Town of Greeneville City Administrator Todd Smith said that Republican primary for school board would go forward, but if the charter changes are finalized there will be no general election for the school board seat after the primary. Smith said that the primary for the school board seat would be "null" if the charter changes take affect.
However, the Greene County Republican Party had already called for a primary before the charter changes went to the state house, meaning the primary will move forward even if a general election is not held for the school board seats.
The Greene County Election Commission office will continue to follow the current charter and protocol until any charter changes are made final, which would then change the date of the general election for the school board.
As it stands under the current charter, the general election for the two seats is set for Aug. 4.
According to the Election Commission office, two petitions have been picked up for the Republican primary, but no petitions have been filed.
The filing deadline for the primary is Feb. 16.
The Greene County Democratic Party did not call for a primary contest.
The Greene County Election Commission office will be closed on Feb. 20 for President's Day.