When setting clocks forward one hour to mark the beginning of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. Sunday, it’s also a good time to check batteries on smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
“Tennesseans should use the opportunity to check the batteries of their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure these important devices are functioning,” a State Fire Marshal’s Office news release said.
With cold weather months nearly over, SFMO Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley said in the release that some people may not take home fire safety as seriously as they would during winter.
“I urge Tennesseans to remain focused on fire safety all year by ensuring they have working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors installed in their homes,” Farley said. “If residents need smoke alarms in their homes, they should contact their local fire department today and ask if they participate in our ‘Get Alarmed, Tennessee!’ smoke alarm program.”
Most fire departments in Tennessee, including the Greeneville Fire Department and most Greene County volunteer fire departments, offer free smoke alarms and installations through the SFMO program.
Most fire fatalities occur at night while victims are sleeping.
“The harmful smoke and toxic gases generated by a home fire can cause people to sleep more deeply which reduces the likelihood of escaping a home fire. Working smoke alarms can alert a home’s sleeping residents, thereby doubling the chances of survival by increasing the amount of time residents have to escape a house fire,” the SFMO release said.
At least 27 Tennessee residents escaped home fires in 2020 after being alerted by alarms installed through the “Get Alarmed, Tennessee!” program.
Since 2012, more than 300 people have been alerted by smoke alarms installed by local fire departments through the program.
Nearly three out of five home fire deaths were caused by fires in properties with no smoke alarms or smoke alarms that failed to operate, according to the National Fire Protection Association.
The risk of dying in reported home structure fires is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms or none that worked, an NFPA study said.
FIRE SAFETY TIPS
The State Fire Marshal’s Office shares the following tips to help residents stay fire safe:
- Install smoke alarms inside each sleeping area, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home.
- For the best protection, equip the home with a combination of ionization and photoelectric smoke alarms or dual-sensor alarms. Interconnect the alarms so that when one sounds, they all sound.
- Consider smoke alarms with long-life alarms that have non-replaceable batteries that remain effective for up to 10 years. If the alarm chirps on the units, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire smoke alarm right away.
- For smoke alarms with any other type of battery, test the unit and replace the batteries according to the manufacturer’s recommendation. Many manufacturers recommend replacing batteries twice a year, making time changes for daylight saving time the perfect opportunity and reminder.
- Remember: Even alarms that are hard-wired into a home’s electrical system need to have battery back-ups maintained in case of electrical power outage.
- Follow manufacturer instructions for cleaning to keep smoke alarms working well. The instructions are included in the package or can be found on the internet.
- Test alarms once a month using the test button. Replace the entire alarm if it’s 10 years old or older or if it fails to sound when tested.
- Have and practice a home fire escape plan with two ways out of every room and a designated outside meeting place. Share and practice the plan with anyone living in the home, including children and grandparents.
- When a smoke alarm sounds, get out and stay out. Call 911 from a pre-determined outdoor meeting place.
- A closed bedroom door and smoke alarms are a winning combination. Closing your bedroom door before going to bed could give you crucial seconds in the event of a house fire.
Many fire departments in Tennessee offer free smoke alarms and installations through the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, TN!” program. Check with local fire department today to see what resources are available.
For more tips on how to make a home fire safe, visit tn.gov/fire.