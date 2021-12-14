The less time it takes first responders to reach a crash scene, the greater the potential for saving lives.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department covers about a 12-mile stretch of Interstate 81 in Greene County. Firefighters from Mosheim have responded to at least 15 crashes on I-81 this year, many of which involved tractor-trailers, fire Chief Harold Williamson said.
Williamson recently contacted the Tennessee Department of Transportation about the possibility of installing a turnaround in the area of Mile Marker 26, the general area where many crashes occur.
Williamson’s request was not approved. Turnarounds have been placed in sections of I-81 in Greene County within the coverage areas of the United Volunteer Fire Department and the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, which includes a section of the interstate in Greene County.
Currently, fire department vehicles must be driven an additional 4 to 5 miles to turn around at about the 30 mile marker to double back to the area around the 26 mile marker.
“That’s a lot of time when peoples’ lives are (at stake),” Williamson said. “A turnaround would be great.”
I-81 in Greene County has seen numerous wrecks in 2021 involving tractor-trailers, including several involving car carriers that caught on fire. Such crashes can take hours to clear and require the presence of firefighters and other first responders to try and keep traffic moving.
“A lot of them, we’re out there for four or five hours. It’s a lot of time,” Williamson said.
Many improvements to sections of the interstate in Northeast Tennessee are planned or in discussion, according to a TDOT I-40/81 Multimodal Corridor Study published in 2020 that addresses “existing and future conditions.”
The study notes “safe and efficient movement” of people on I-81 and I-40 in Tennessee “is critical to the quality of life of residents, economic development of Tennessee’s communities, and national and global freight movement and trade.”
The study was undertaken to develop a 20-year “phased set of improvements” that the state and its partners can use to address multi-modal needs.
Population growth and anticipated increased traffic flow on the interstates is factored into study objectives.
The study area for the I-40/I-81 corridor extends for 531 miles across Tennessee from Bristol in the northeast to Memphis in the west, and includes Greene and 27 other counties directly adjacent to the corridor.
Completed projects and others underway or planned do not currently include any Greene County locations.
The study includes figures for crashes in the northeast Tennessee section of I-81 defined as Region 1.
Between 2014 and 2018, crashes on I-81’s Region 1 increased from 361 to 446. Fatal crashes totaled 18 in 2014, 19 in 2015, 12 in 2016, 19 in 2017 and 18 in 2018.
TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi researched the numbers between Exit 36 in Greene County and Exit 50 in Fall Branch between 2018 through Dec. 3 of this year.
During that time frame, there were 277 crashes.
“These statistics give an average of 71 crashes per year over the past four years,” Nagi said.
Of the 277 crashes, 81 involved tractor-trailers, about 29% of the total.
Nagi said in comparing the section of I-81 of similar length across Tennessee, the Greene County I-81 segment had 57% fewer crashes.
If there has been a decline in wrecks along the section of I-81 served by the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department, Wlliamson has not seen much difference.
“When you go to a medical emergency, minutes make the difference between saving a life and not saving a life,” he said.
Williamson said TDOT expressed concern that another turnaround in Greene County may encourage motorists, and not first responders, to use it to make illegal U-turns.
He responded that a time-saving turnaround in responding to a crash with injuries is an improvement in safety, not only to crash victims but also firefighters and other first responders who direct traffic and are exposed to drivers who may be distracted by cellphones, taking photos of a crash or otherwise not be paying attention.
Many of the wrecks the Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department responds to “are speed (related) and people not paying attention,” Williamson said.
TDOT helps first responders with traffic control.
“They work very well with us out there. We do everything we can to keep that traffic moving,” Williamson said.
Still, “It’s dangerous for us out there. We have to watch (traffic) constantly,” he said. “It’s just people not paying attention.”
Secondary crashes also happen near wreck sites when passers-by with cellphones become distracted at the wheel.
“They got phones in their hands and they are taking pictures,” he said. “All phones are bad in my opinion. In my opinion, it’s as bad as drunk driving. The main thing is please don’t text and drive.”
Williamson still hopes TDOT will reconsider the request for a turnaround in the coverage area.
“I wish it was like yesterday,” he said.
Nagi referenced the Multimodal Corridor Study and planning document being worked on by TDOT “that compiles potential improvements and recommendations for future modifications to the interstate along this section.”
The study can be reviewed by clicking on: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tdot/long-range-planning/studies/i-40-81-study/I-40-81-ExistingFutureConditionsReport.pdf.