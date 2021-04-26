A man and woman were charged with child abuse, neglect or endangerment about 5 p.m. Saturday after sheriff’s deputies were called to the 100 block of Chuckey Ruritan Road North.
Five children were in a pickup truck without proper child restraints, “placing them in danger,” Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report.
Coty D. Gregg, 28, of Spring Drive, Johnson City, was allegedly intoxicated and driving the truck without a license, Deputy Brandie Sullivan said in a report. Gregg was charged with the child abuse count, driving without a license and public intoxication.
Emily E. Ellis, 27, of Berry Ridge Road, Jonesborough, was charged with child abuse.
Damage totaling $500 was done to a business sign at the address, the report said.
Bond was set for Gregg and Ellis, with first scheduled appearance dates Monday in General Sessions Court.