A particular agency that receives United Way support in Greene County focuses on the welfare of children in a unique and important niche.
It is likely many in Greene County never even have heard of the Child Advocacy Center, or CAC, headquartered in Mosheim but serving several Northeast Tennessee counties.
So just what is the CAC?
As an agency specializing in prevention and intervention of child sexual abuse, severe physical abuse, and drug exposure, a Child Advocacy Center as a place that provides a safe, child-friendly environment where law enforcement, child protective services, court personnel, medical and mental health professionals may share information and develop effective, coordinated strategies sensitive to the needs of each unique case and child.
Without a CAC, a child may end up having to tell the worst story of his or her life over and over again, to doctors, police, lawyers, therapists, investigators, judges, and others. In more authoritarian, “official” settings such as police stations or school offices, a young child being questioned about his or her abuse situation can wrongly perceive that he or she is in trouble.
Further, the abuse victim may be asked the wrong questions by a well-meaning teacher or other adult who actually could hurt the case against an abuser who needs to be held to account.
Greene County’s CAC is located in a former bank location. The unpretentious building is set up to be child-friendly and nonthreatening in every way.
In its own communications with Greene County United Way, the local CAC has described in detail what occurs when a child’s case is referred to CAC by law enforcement, Department of Children’s Services, or other appropriate referring entity.
In documents provided to United Way, the CAC describes itself as “both a place and a process. As a place, a neutral, child friendly environment is provided for children to meet with the Child Protective Investigative Team members and advocates when there are reports of severe child abuse … as a process, the CAC is the only agency in Greene County that routinely brings together other disciplines to investigate these reports of severe abuse. This facilitation of the Child Protective Investigative Team (CPIT) allows for the sharing of vital information to ensure the best and most accurate outcomes for our children. CPIT members from the Department of Children’s Services, Law Enforcement, District Attorney General’s Office, Frontier Health, and Juvenile Court consistently work together throughout the entire investigation. Case staffing and reviews are regularly held with all members to ensure the needs of Greene County children are being met.”
From the moment a child enters the CAC after a case referral by law enforcement, the Department of Children’s Services or other authorized agency, everything that happens is aimed at making the child as much at-ease as possible, and to facilitate needed help.
The agency’s Facebook page describes the CAC and its work as follows:
“A comfortable, child friendly placed filled with warm colors and smiling faces. The CAC strives to create an atmosphere for children and their non-offending caregivers that says, ‘This is a place where you are safe.’”
It continues: “Imagine being a child and having to talk to a stranger about your most intimate secret. Children are encouraged to have fun and learn to be a child again. Most services are provided on site to facilitate healing. Services provided include forensic interviews, crisis intervention, medical examination referrals and accompaniment, family support, child advocacy, education and training, assessments, STARS Early Intervention Group through a partnership with Frontier Health, and therapy services through a contract with Frontier Health.”
Once a family arrives at the CAC and the child is personally greeted, the whole family is ordered snacks and drinks, and a forensic interviewer introduces herself and briefly explains the interview process. This time allows the forensic interviewer to begin building rapport and also to assess the child’s developmental level, and familiarizes the involved parties with one another.
Once the child accompanies the interviewer into the interview room, the interview is conducted in a child-friendly, developmentally appropriate way that allows the child to remain comfortable while the interviewer gathers accurate information.
While the child is in the forensic interview, a family advocate meets with caregivers to assess family strengths and barriers to healing, safety planning, and resources that best fit the relevant needs. Other family advocacy services provided during this time include crisis intervention, psycho-education, information about the criminal justice system and victim rights, and counseling.
This sort of concentrated, personalized support continues as long as the case goes on, including through courtroom processes.
Throughout, the focus is on the welfare of the child, and when possible and appropriate, family healing.
The number of children served by the CAC in a typical year is in the multiple hundreds.
The CAC not only provides comfort and advocacy for abused children, but also involves the non-offending parents, partners and caregivers.
United Way representatives point out that your gift through United Way is actually helping children you may never personally meet, but whose lives may be rescued and healed after the trauma of abuse. You are be part of that rescue and healing simply by supporting United Way.