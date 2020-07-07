Just a glance at information about the Child Advocacy Center, or CAC, quickly reveals a theme regarding what they do. Certain phrases and words that come up: “child-friendly,” “child-focused,” “rapport,” “comfort,” “healing,” “counseling,” “advocacy.”
Greene County’s United Way is an important part of the support that makes the CAC possible. and the CAC fulfills a unique niche when it comes to the well-being of local children caught in very sad situations.
Everything the CAC does ultimately is aimed at giving hope, protection, recovery and help to young ones around us who have gone through abusive traumas most of us don’t want even to think about.
The professionals at the CAC do think about them, though, and apply their training and experience to ensure a child who has been a victim of abuse is assured that there is somebody out there who is a friend and protector. An advocate.
Just what is the CAC?
CACTN.org describes a Child Advocacy Center as a place that provides a safe, child-friendly environment where law enforcement, child protective services, court personnel, medical and mental health professionals may share information and develop effective, coordinated strategies sensitive to the needs of each unique case and child.
CAC professionals have noted that, without a CAC, a child may end up having to tell the worst story of his or her life over and over again, to doctors, police, lawyers, therapists, investigators, judges, and others. The child may have to talk about that traumatic experience in a police station where an impression might be given to the child that he or she is in trouble, or the abuse victim may be asked the wrong questions by a well-meaning teacher or other adult who actually could hurt the case against an abuser who needs to be held to account.
Greene County’s CAC is located in Mosheim in a former bank location. The unpretentious building exterior gives little visual evidence of the healing, help and family course-correction facilitated inside those walls for hurt and hurting children.
In its own communications with Greene County United Way, the local CAC has described in detail what occurs when a child’s case is referred to CAC by law enforcement, Department of Children’s Services, or other appropriate referring entity.
From the moment a child enters the CAC everything that happens is aimed at making the child as much at-ease as possible, and to facilitate needed help.
Once the family arrives at the CAC and the child is personally greeted, the whole family is offered snacks and drinks, and a forensic interviewer will then introduce herself and briefly explain the interview process. This time allows the forensic interviewer to begin building the necessary rapport and also assess the child’s developmental level, and familiarizes the involved parties with one another.
Once the child accompanies the interviewer into the interview room, the interview is conducted in a child-friendly, developmentally appropriate way that allows the child to remain comfortable while the interviewer gathers accurate information.
While the child is in the forensic interview, a family advocate meets with caregivers to assess family strengths and barriers to healing, safety planning, and resources that best fit the relevant needs. Other family advocacy services provided during this time include crisis intervention, psycho-education, information about the criminal justice system and victim rights, and counseling.
This sort of concentrated, personalized support continues as long as the case goes on, including through courtroom processes. Throughout, the focus is on the welfare of the child, and when possible and appropriate, family healing.
In one recent year, Greene County’s CAC provided services to 248 children in Greene County with an average cost of services per child of $280. United Way’s investment allows the CAC to serve 30 children and their families, or provide 56 forensic interviews, or a combination of 130 crisis counseling, court introduction and preparation, therapy, case coordination, forensic medical accompaniment, and other family advocacy services.
United Way representatives point out that your gift through United Way is actually helping children you may never personally meet, but whose lives may be rescued and healed after the trauma of abuse. You are be part of that rescue and healing simply by supporting United Way.
If you need to know more about the services of the CAC, a good starting point is the CAC’s page on Facebook, or the CACTN.org website.