The Tennessee Secretary of State office is providing free car hangtags to help prevent heat-related child deaths in cars, while simultaneously making it easier to register to vote, a news release said.
“We are passionate about the health and well-being of our fellow Tennesseans. Our office created hangtags that not only could be used to save a life of a child, but also provide an easy reminder to register to vote,” Secretary of State Tre Hargett said in the news release.
On average, a child dies from heat stroke in a car every 10 days. In more than half of the deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car, according to Hargett’s office.
Hargett worked with state Rep. Scott Cepicky and the Tennessee General Assembly to create the hangtags designed to increase voter registration and help save Tennessee children’s lives.
“It is heartbreaking to lose a child and even more so when it could be prevented with more awareness. Our hope is the hangtag serves as a visual reminder to check the backseat for a child before locking your car,” Cepicky said in the release.
Hargett’s office created 500,000 hangtags with a QR code that, with one click, takes Tennesseans to the Online Voter Registration system and reminds drivers to check the backseat for children before leaving a parked car.
The hangtags will be distributed statewide through partnerships with the Tennessee Hospital Association to distribute to birthing and children’s hospitals, the Tennessee Department of Health’s county health departments and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
For more information about the program, call the Secretary of State’s office at 615-741-2819.