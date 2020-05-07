One child died and another was airlifted to a hospital after a fire Wednesday night consumed a camper at 1435 Woolsey Road.
The children lived in the camper with at least two adults. A moonshine still and two metal drums containing suspected corn mash were found next to the camper, according to a report by a sheriff’s deputy.
The fire was called in just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A sheriff’s deputy arriving on scene said in a report that the camper “was fully engulfed in flames.”
The person who called 911 Dispatch said the child victim was still in the camper and another child victim was in a Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance being treated. A second child was airlifted by Wings Air Rescue to a hospital for treatment of burns, authorities said.
The owner of the camper told deputies that the father of the child fled through a field on a four-wheeler.
The children’s mother “arrived on scene shortly after first responders and was visibly distraught,” the report said.
Investigation found that extension cords were run from a single-wide trailer on the property and had been spliced together, the report said.
A welder was hooked to a generator. A moonshine still, along with two 55-gallon drums full of what is believed to be corn mash, were in a shed next to the generator and in close proximity to the camper, the report said.
Dan E. Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District attorney general, said sheriff’s detectives and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continue an investigation Thursday.
“The camper was just totally destroyed,” Armstrong said. “There has been no determination at this point as to the origin of the fire.”
Adult residents of the camper are listed in the report as Robert Inbody and Devin L. Cullum.
The initial call that came into Greene County 911 at 7:13 p.m. Wednesday said that the camper was on fire with two children inside.
Emergency radio communications indicated a 3-year-old girl had third-degree burns.
In addition to the sheriff’s department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS, firefighters from the United, Newmansville and Fall Branch departments responded to the scene, in addition to the Greeneville Fire Department.
Wings Air Rescue landed near Interstate 81.
Further information was not immediately available Thursday morning.
The camper is valued at $3,000.