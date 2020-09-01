A Jonesborough man was charged Friday evening with child endangerment after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle with his young son inside.
James R. McInturff, 429 Upper Sandvalley Road, Jonesborough, was charged with felony child endangerment and public intoxication, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Upon arrival at the U Shop market on the Erwin Highway, Capt. Randy Weems spoke with witnesses who said they had seen McInturff unresponsive in a vehicle parked on the lot that also had a small child inside, the report stated.
The witnesses had removed the keys, the child and McInturff from the vehicle prior to the deputy’s arrival. In speaking to McInturff, Weems smelled a strong odor of alcohol, the report stated. McInturff had slurred speech, appeared very disoriented and was unsteady on his feet, according to the report.
McInturff was found to be in possession of a mostly empty bottle of whiskey and a small baggie with residue, the report stated.
A family member took custody of the child, who was identified as McInturff’s 3-year-old son, and possession of the vehicle, the report stated.
Once taken into custody, McInturff was also served with two active warrants for violation of probation and a failure to appear warrant.