Two Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicles collided Tuesday night with a Honda Odyssey minivan identified as having a possible connection with burglaries in Greene and Washington counties.
A 3-year-old in the van suffered injuries, according to a THP crash report.
A trooper also suffered minor injuries in the crash about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in Sullivan County, the report said.
Law enforcement was advised to be on the lookout for a light blue Honda Odyssey van that had been involved in several burglaries in Greene and Washington counties. About 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, troopers located the van off Springbrook Drive in Johnson City and attempted a traffic stop.
The van fled and continued into Sullivan County.
“During (a later) pursuit, both THP patrol vehicles collided with the suspect vehicle and the driver was taken into custody,” the crash report said.
The van was driven by 35-year-old Sarah Watts, of Johnson City. A 3-year-old child in the van suffered injuries and was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center. The child’s condition was not available Friday morning.
Watts was uninjured. She was charged with felony reckless endangerment, felony evading arrest, vehicular assault, possession of stolen property and driving on a suspended license-repeat offense. Watts remains in custody.
An adult passenger, 21-year-old Marc Engle, of Johnson City, was found to have active felony arrest warrants in Washington County and taken into custody.
Trooper Christopher Vaughn, driving a Ford Explorer police interceptor, suffered injuries but was not taken to a hospital.
Trooper Adam Storie, driving another Ford Explorer Police Interceptor, was uninjured.
A man and woman had been sought by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in connection with a burglary early Monday at the Rheatown Store on Rheatown Road.
Deputies arriving after a burglar alarm was activated found the front door of the business was not secure and the door ajar.
Deputies found soda machines had been pried open from the side and locks had been removed. Review of security camera footage showed a man had been inside the business.
The video showed a Honda minivan pull into the parking lot from Rheatown Road, and a man and woman getting out. The woman appeared to spray-paint the license tag on the van before she and the man walked to the front door with the faces covered with bandanas.
The pair moved cameras at the entrance so they were pointing upward. Cameras in the store showed the shadows of the man and woman, who went to the cash register. A man went to the cash register and removed the drawer before running out of the store.
Money stolen totals $506. Damage to the cash register totals $200. There was also damage to the two soda machines outside and the vacuum machine.
Greene County detectives are investigating the possible connection between the van pursuit Tuesday night and the burglary early Monday.